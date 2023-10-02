Edge and Jade Cargill switch places: Did WWE or AEW get the better deal? 

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now in All Elite Wrestling. The Rated-R Superstar will compete in the promotion under his real name, Adam Copeland, and many are shocked to see the former world champion jump ship.

Edge isn't the only person to make a major change recently, however. Jade Cargill recently made the jump from AEW to World Wrestling Entertainment. This naturally has many people asking about which side had the better deal.

Like with almost any form of transaction or trade, there are points that can be made in both's favor. Short-term, AEW likely got a shot in the arm that they desperately needed in the wake of sagging ratings and attendance. In the long term, however, it could be argued that WWE is the one who benefitted most.

Jade has already been given more attention and star treatment without properly debuting on TV, which likely points to big things in her immediate future. She will almost certainly be one of the top women in all of WWE for years.

Edge is a legend, but at his age and with his history of health issues, he won't be a long-term solution for AEW. While claims are being made that he'll be with the company full-time, he's unlikely to wrestle weekly, ultimately limiting his value.

While both companies will benefit from this unofficial trade, AEW has the edge in the coming weeks, no pun intended. As far as the next several years, however, it may be WWE who ultimately wins. Fans have seen how successful Cody Rhodes has been, and Jade may be next.

Another former AEW star could potentially return to WWE

While most are comparing Jade Cargill to Edge, given that both were recently revealed, another star may be compared to Adam Copeland moving forward: CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar was fired by AEW, which means he is, in theory, a free agent at some point in the near future if he isn't one already. Fans are already speculating that he could be WWE bound. Survivor Series, in particular, is a likely time for his return as the show will be held in Chicago.

It would be interesting to compare Edge and Punk if he returns to the largest promotion in wrestling. CM Punk is a veteran like Edge, who has a lot of mileage on his body. He would also likely not compete on a week-to-week basis.

Ultimately, any comparisons made between Adam Copeland, Jade Cargill, and even CM Punk are all guesswork. What effect these stars have on business will only become clear as time progresses.

