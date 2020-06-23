Edge makes important announcement, Randy Orton responds

Edge sent a warning to Randy Orton, "You woke up the evil!"

The Rated-R Superstar is now preparing for his revenge.

Don't judge a book by its cover

After sustaining a brutal injury at Backlash in a match against Randy Orton, WWE Superstar Edge made an appearance on this week's RAW. In one of the most memorable WWE promos of recent time, Edge ripped into Randy Orton and held him accountable for everything that he has done to both Edge and his best friend Christian.

During his promo, Edge implied that Randy Orton's action in the last few months, coupled with his attack on Christian, has now pushed the WWE Hall Of Fame onto the dark side. The WWE Universe has not seen this aspect of Edge's character in a very long time, but tonight, the Rated-R Superstar promised to come straight for The Viper.

Last week, WWE confirmed that Edge sustained a serious injury and had to undergo surgery for torn triceps. While he is expected to take some time off in order to recover from his fresh injury, Edge confirmed that he would be returning soon and this time, he will pick a victory over Orton to silence the latter once and for all.

Edge's promo on RAW was exceptionally brilliant, and it showed how intense he could get when he is invested in his rivalries. You can watch a snippet of that promo below:

More than just grit...the ANGER, the FIRE and the PASSION is on full display from @EdgeRatedR!



Watch out, @RandyOrton!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pRim299NTt — WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

Randy Orton responds to Edge

Soon after Edge was done with his promo, it was Randy Orton's turn to respond. The Viper addressed the announcement during a backstage interview and said that he did what he had to do in order to keep both Edge and Christian away from the ring. He then went on to say that it wouldn't be wise for the Rated-R Superstar to come at him especially after everything that Orton has done to his former friend.

The rivalry between Edge and Randy Orton will be one of the biggest WWE highlights of the year 2020. While Orton is celebrating his legend killer status, it will be interesting to see how Edge will like to end this story when he finally returns as the Rated-R S.