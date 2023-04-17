Edge must make his WWE return to put over rising star at SummerSlam

Edge finally overcame his demons in WWE when he slayed Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell on night two of WrestleMania 39 and ended his long-standing feud against The Judgment Day. The WWE Hall of Famer got revenge on the heinous stable for attacking him and his wife at Extreme Rules 2022.

Fans are wondering what's next for the Rated-R Superstar in the company as the clock is ticking on his final run with every passing day. The WWE Universe will most likely not have more than a year to possibly watch their favorite bad guy wrestle inside the squared circle.

It's been a few weeks and Edge has not been seen on weekly programming since his gruesome victory over 'The Demon' at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Meanwhile, Finn Balor has been feuding with the Latino World Order.

Edge's potential final feud before his eventual retirement should be against LA Knight if he possibly wins the Money in the Bank contract at the upcoming Premium Live Event in July.

Why should LA Knight be Edge's next and potentially final feud in WWE?

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match. #SmackDown LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match. #SmackDown https://t.co/4h3dB0KTvM

The Money in the Bank contract often launches a rising superstar into the main event scene and also guarantees an opportunity at the championship of their choosing, at any time, and at any place.

Over the past few years, contract holders have suffered due to poor booking and a lack of creativity, with the exception of Big E. The Ultimate Opportunist has a long and illustrious history with matches and briefcases in WWE.

A feud with LA Knight after winning the Money in the Bank contract could help Knight's organic rise to become a meteoric rise in the company while going against one of the most decorated superstars and MITB holders in the company.

However, the Rated-R Superstar has expressed interest in retiring from wrestling in his hometown. It would be interesting to see if Edge stays a little longer to put over Knight and restore the credibility of the briefcase at SummerSlam 2023.

