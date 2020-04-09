Edge names 17 Superstars he wants to face in WWE

Who should Edge face next after his win over Randy Orton?

The 11-time World Champion has not faced most of the Superstars on the current WWE roster

Edge

Speaking on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Edge listed 17 Superstars who he would like to face in WWE one day.

The Hall of Famer returned to in-ring action in the 2020 Royal Rumble match after receiving clearance to compete again, nine years after being forced to retire due to a neck injury.

Following his victory over Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, “The Rated-R Superstar” reeled off a list of people from NXT, RAW and SmackDown who he wants to share the ring with:

Tommaso Ciampa

Johnny Gargano

Adam Cole

Velveteen Dream

Keith Lee

Tyler Bate

WALTER

Shane Thorne

Roderick Strong

Bobby Fish

Kyle O’Reilly

Roman Reigns

Baron Corbin

Aleister Black

AJ Styles

Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre

Edge vs. Roman Reigns?

Edge made it clear that he is particularly interested in going one-on-one with Roman Reigns following their brief interaction in the 2020 Royal Rumble.

“If I look at SmackDown, I mean Reigns and I has to happen some day. There’s no way around it. It just has to. To get that little taste of it at the Rumble, that felt good, man. We were in a pocket, we were in a zone, and that’s the first time we’ve ever touched.”

The 11-time WWE World Champion added that he immediately had great in-ring chemistry with Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, The Undertaker and Jeff Hardy earlier in his career, and Reigns fits into the same category.

Regarding Reigns’ former Shield colleague Seth Rollins, Edge said it is a “gimme” that they will face each other due to the history that the two men have with each other.

In December 2014, Rollins threatened to break Edge’s neck on an episode of RAW before John Cena made the save.

