Edge needs to face 43-year-old former WWE Champion one last time before he retires 

Ahead of WWE RAW, there are rumors that Edge may be facing Sheamus and quietly retiring from the company.

Tonight's show emanates from Canada, which would allow The Rated R Superstar to bow out in his home country. That being said, it could be argued that Edge still has a few things left to cross off his bucket list.

Whilst the former 11-time World Champion deserves one last run as a World Champion, his final match should be against one of his fiercest rivals and greatest allies throughout his career.

Randy Orton and Edge have had quite the rivalry following his return to WWE back in 2020, and even though Orton is currently sidelined, it's hard to imagine that the former World Champion will not want to be the one to finally retire Edge.

The Rated R Superstar has already retired from WWE once

Edge was forced to retire from WWE back in 2011 after it was revealed that he was struggling with cervical spinal stenosis. The Rated R Superstar was then added to the Hall of Fame and waited around for almost a decade to get medically clear and make his in-ring return.

It's hard to imagine that the retirement that he has control over will be something out of nowhere, like on the red brand tonight in Canada. Edge deserves to bow out on pay-per-view and have a real send-off.

He deserves to have one last run epic in the company and a push that would allow him to wrestle with the stars he wants to before retiring. It could even see Edge leave the company in a "loser leaves" match, which would be the perfect way for him to bow out.

