5 things we could see from Edge's new faction

Edge and Damian Priest's new alliance has made for a very intriguing storyline. Even with WrestleMania 38 giving us all kinds of memorable moments, this new team is especially interesting.

With news circulating that WWE is building towards a faction led by Edge, here are five things that we could see happen with this new group.

#5. New Additions

With his faction seemingly geared towards a darker presentation, there are quite a few superstars who can fit the bill.

The Ultimate Opportunist and The Archer of Infamy will certainly need a few more members to join their cause. As with any faction, more names will be needed to make up the numbers. Lucky for them, there are plenty of wrestlers to choose from.

A naturally dark character like Tomasso Ciampa would be an excellent fit for the faction. Hulking enforcers such as Omos or Veer Mahaan are also interesting options. The former Brood member could even go another route and make current babyfaces embrace their darker sides and join him.

With a mentor like Edge helping them, any new member of this faction will benefit and grow from their experience there.

#4. Edge as a "superstar" and not a "legend"

With a new faction for him to lead, we should expect Edge to take a more regular role on weekly WWE TV

As it stands right now, we can't really consider Edge a part-timer. More often than not, the Ultimate Opportunist is quite prominently featured on TV. The Hall of Famer has even wrestled matches on RAW and Smackdown.

However, it seems that Edge himself has wanted to move past his fairy-tale comeback run. Having never wanted to retire in the first place, the wily veteran wants to be treated as an active member of the roster and not as a nostalgia act.

This faction is perhaps the best way to keep him current and help him move away from his label as a returning legend.

It is clear that Edge is not here for a farewell tour but rather a full-fledged comeback in the vein of Shawn Michaels and Daniel Bryan before him. With a faction to lead and plenty more left in his tank, we should expect to see the Rated-R Superstar more heavily involved in the action than he has in the past two years.

#3. Damian Priest as a World Champion

With both the in-ring skills and charisma, Damian Priest has all the tools needed to become a World Champion

Damian Priest is one of an increasingly rare breed of superstars to have found success in both NXT and on the main roster. He seems to have quite a fair share of supporters backstage, and rightfully so. The former Punishment Martinez has all the tools needed to go far in this business.

It also seems that as of now, Priest is set to be the rising star of this faction. With his newfound aggression and an equally devious Hall of Fame mentor, we could very well see The Archer of Infamy make his way to the very top of WWE.

Already having all the skills to be a top-level superstar, the only thing Damian Priest lacked was a platform to climb to that next level. Now that he's got it, we can expect him to shoot all the way to the top.

#2. A modern day Brood

In recent months, Edge has channeled the aggression of The Brood when he needed to get serious. With a group of new followers, perhaps he can reform The Brood as its new leader

The Brood was awesome. It was dark and menacing but yet they had a certain swagger about them. With multiple references to The Brood having been seen in the past few months, perhaps this faction is indeed the modern day equivalent of the iconic Attitude Era trio of Edge, Christian and Gangrel.

In fact, the Ultimate Opportunist could essentially serve his faction in the role that Gangrel did for The Brood. A recognizable leader and mouthpiece who elevated his followers to greater success than himself.

It would be the perfect way for the Hall of Famer to pass on the torch to newer talent but continue to keep himself as a fixture on WWE TV at the same time. Now, let's hope they bring back that fiery entrance again.

#1. A Too Sweet alliance

chris @chrisjohnsonAV7 Too sweet Aj Styles and Finn Balor moment respect Too sweet Aj Styles and Finn Balor moment respect https://t.co/4zpdDEIIiB

With the Rated-R Superstar feuding with AJ Styles and Damian Priest feuding with Finn Balor, it is almost a given that we will see the two former Bullet Club leaders aligning at some point. In fact, a tag match between them has all the makings of an instant classic, and it is indeed long overdue.

Despite both men having been together in WWE for over six years now, Finn Balor and AJ Styles have not done anything substantial with one another aside from a few brief confrontations and one thrown together match.

With this new faction potentially growing, we could see Balor and Styles recruiting more members of their own and create a full fledged WWE Bullet Club.

Now that Cody Rhodes is also back in the fold, the possibilities are endless. A 2022 Brood vs a Bullet Club-inspired stable at Survivor Series would be nothing short of amazing.

