WWE Hall of Famer Edge's mother passed away today and the former World Champion shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram to show just how much of an impact she had on his life and career.

Edge had wanted to be a wrestler from a young age and even though every little boy wants to be the next Hulk Hogan and are all told the same thing about how their dreams should be more attainable, Edge's mother was the one who told him that it was something that he could do and supported him throughout.

This solid foundation allowed him to become one of the best-loved wrestlers of the past generation and even though he was forced to retire from the business to soon, he has been able to use the skills he acquired in the ring to move on to a successful acting career.

Edge announced on his Instagram this morning that his mother, the only parent he had ever known had sadly passed away. The Rated R Superstar posted a heartfelt and emotional tribute to the woman he called The Judemeister and accompanied it with a beautiful picture of her when he was a child.

"Today I lost my mom. Judy Copeland aka The Judemeister. The only parent I’ve ever had. She was my rock. The backbone and bedrock that kept my balance through some very tumultuous years. She never doubted me. Ever. I wanna be a wrestler Ma. “Do it.” She scraped together our pennies and kept me fed and clothed and even managed to get me those Kiss action figures and Wrestlemania tickets. Somehow. Because that’s what she did. She supported me and bred me to be the man I eventually became. Took some elbow grease, but I got there. A point where she knew I was going to be fine. I found an amazing partner and I’m the father to two beautiful little girls. I lived my dream and continue to do so because she watered me and let me blossom. She did her job. But I wish she could have stuck around to see the fruits of her labor longer. To the very end she showed me where grit comes from. From your heart. Your spirit. Your mana. Your flame. Your spark. Your soul. I can honestly say I don’t know anyone who had more. She’s free now, and even now thoughts of her make me smile. That’s a life well lived. “Hey Jude, take a sad song and make it better...” You always did."

Edge was recently part of SmackDown 1000, where he was able to continue to be part of the storylines without being physically part of a match but he isn't expected to return to the ring at any point in the near future, instead Edge is happy being part of The Edge and Christian show on the WWE Network.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda passes on their condolences to Edge and his family at this sad time.