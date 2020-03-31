WWE News - Edge opens up about his plans following the feud with Randy Orton

Edge is set to face Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

Will we see The Rated-R Superstar work a regular schedule following 'The Show of Shows'?

Royal Rumble 2020

After an absence of nine years, Edge made his return to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The 11-time World Champion showed up as entrant #21 in the 30-man Royal Rumble match and went on to become one of the final four wrestlers left in that battle.

The following night on RAW, Randy Orton would turn on The Rated-R Superstar by unleashing a vicious assault on him. The Viper also put his hands on Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, and as a result of that altercation, the former tag team partners are set to collide in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

In a recent interview with ESPN to promote his match at 'The Showcase of Immortals', Edge was asked about his plans once his feud with The Viper culminates. He stated that his physical condition will not permit him to follow the hectic schedule of a normal WWE Superstar but he promised to be back on the squared circle:

"Physically, I wouldn't be able to keep up with that grind that all the youngin's are doing right now. I put in my 15 years of that, so now I can come back, and honestly, more than anything, I just want to help teach. And the best way for me to teach is to be in there in the ring with you and show you how to listen."

Edge added that he has a vision for his current tenure in WWE. He didn't disclose much of it during the interview but he believes that the fans will remember this run for a long time. According to the Rated-R Superstar, he has undertaken the challenge to make his return story a success.

"I have a vision. I believe if you can visualize it, you can make it happen. I have a vision for the whole thing. I'm not going to spoil it, though. When it is time to walk away, I want people to say, 'Oh, my God, I think he was better this time.' That's the challenge. This story has never been written before."

"No one has ever taken nine years off. No one has ever come back from a triple-fusion. It's a blank canvas, and the story I want to try and tell, I just want it to be compelling. I want it to be fun for everybody. Like I said in the first promo back, man, I just hope you come along for the ride with me because I am going to have a blast."

From their recent promos, it is evident that the Last Man Standing between Edge and Randy Orton is going to be painful to watch. It will be interesting to see how soon The Rated-R Superstar gets cleared to compete following this brutal encounter with The Viper.