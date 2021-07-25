Edge posts photo of empty hallway; reveals reason

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently posted a picture of an empty hallway on his official Instagram handle and revealed the story behind it in the caption.

Edge has been a popular name in the pro-wrestling business for more than two decades at this point. His early years in WWE saw him light the wrestling world on fire as a tag team star along with Christian. Edge recently posted a photo of an empty hallway on Instagram and shared an interesting story about it in the caption to his post.

The hallway in question was instrumental in the careers of Edge & Christian and The Hardy Boyz taking flight. Back in 1999, Edge traveled through a hurricane to reach the Gund Arena in Cleveland for the No Mercy pay-per-view. Edge entered the arena and found Christian, Matt, and Jeff Hardy huddled in the hallway that's pictured in his post.

Edge joined the trio and the idea of a "Tag Team Ladder match" was born during that incredibly special moment. The rest, as they say, is history. The two teams, along with The Dudley Boyz, competed in some of the most memorable tag team ladder bouts in history, with two of those taking place at consecutive WrestleMania events.

"So yeah, this hallway is special to me, as silly as it sounds, and I got to spend some time there again yesterday and reflect. If I didn’t make that flight who knows how different my career might have been. What a ride."

Edge went on to become a megastar in WWE

Edge won the first-ever Money In The Bank Ladder match at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. He went on to become a multi-time world champion across both RAW and SmackDown.

Edge retired due to an injury in 2011 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012. He returned to active competition last year in one of the biggest and most surprising comebacks in WWE history.

Edge lost his Universal title match against Roman Reigns at WWE Money In The Bank 2021 and is now feuding with Seth Rollins on the SmackDown brand. The Rated-R Superstar is still incredibly over with the WWE Universe and will go down in history as one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring.

