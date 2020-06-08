Edge provides an honest opinion on WWE's "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" tagline

WWE Superstar Edge made his return to in-ring action earlier this year at the Royal Rumble PPV. Since then, Edge has been engaged in a feud with former Tag Team partner and friend, Randy Orton. The two clashed at WrestleMania in a Last Man Standing Match. The Rated R Superstar walked away victorious on that occasion.

Edge on WWE using the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" tagline

Edge was in an interview with ESPN earlier. The discussion was based on his upcoming match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash in a week. During the meeting, Edge was asked about WWE using the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" tagline. Here's what the former WWE Champion had to say,

"I'll preface all of this with saying there's no such thing as the greatest match ever. You're not going to be able to say definitively, what is the greatest song of all time? What is the greatest painting of all time? What is the greatest movie of all time? What is the greatest band of all time? It's impossible, because there's no general consensus -- you can have great matches, but what is the greatest is going to be different to almost everybody."

"I just laughed because I didn't think it was serious. Then I realized fairly quickly it was. Then my reaction was, is this wise, because anytime you say something the greatest ever beforehand, you're setting yourself up for failure. And I don't ever want to think that way. I need to think the opposite of that. I can't control the court of public opinion. I need to do and be proud of the work that I put in."

Edge vs Randy Orton at WWE backlash

After Edge was met with roars of excitement from the WWE Universe at the Royal Rumble, he was instantly injected in a feud with Randy Orton. Even though Edge got the better of The Viper in the Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania, Orton challenged Edge to another match at Backlash.

If their match at WrestleMania is anything to go by, their match at the upcoming WWE PPV will blow the roof off.