Edge returns at WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News

27 Jan 2020, 10:17 IST SHARE

Edge had a reunion with former tag-team partner Randy Orton

On tonight's Men's Royal Rumble match, former 11-time WWE World Champion Edge made a surprise appearance by entering the match at the #21 spot. The Rated-R Superstar retired from in-ring competition in 2011 due to serious neck and back injuries and got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on March 31, 2012.

The last time that Edge made an appearance inside a WWE ring was in August 2019 at SummerSlam when he interrupted Elias' performance and hit the Spear on him.

The moment Edge's entrance music hit the speakers, the entire WWE Universe inside the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas rose to their feet and gave a huge ovation. Edge hit the ring and took no time in delivering a series of Spears to the Superstars that were in the ring.

He and AJ Styles had a face-off and after a few minutes eliminated The Phenomenal One over the top rope. After Randy Orton came in at #25, he and Orton had a reunion and brought back memories of their tag-team Rated-RKO. They double-teamed to eliminate a few Superstars and also hit Roman Reigns with a Double RKO.

Edge then eliminated Orton when he figured out that The Viper was thinking of eliminating him. The veteran Superstar made it to the final three before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.