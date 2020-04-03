Edge reveals the one big change he had to make before WWE return

Edge made a stunning return to the ring after 9 years.

He is set to take on Randy Orton at WrestleMania this weekend.

Edge made a stunning return to the WWE ring at the Royal Rumble this year – 9 years after retiring. The Rated R Superstar stunned the fans with his performance and him looking in his best shape ever was something the fans did not expect.

Talking to GQ about his return, Edge was asked how much pressure was there ahead of the big comeback. However, he explained that more than the self-pressure, it was the change in diet that was important.

A lot of pressure, but pressure that I put on myself, for sure. And I’m excited to talk about this because it all started with changing my diet. You can’t out-train a bad diet. For years, I didn’t adhere to a strict diet. I ate okay, but I didn’t eat great. And I trained but, eh… I was retired from wrestling!

Edge's return to the ring was huge but he could not win the Royal Rumble as he was eliminated by Roman Reigns when there were just 3 men left. Now, he is involved in a feud with Randy Orton and they are set to clash at WrestleMania this weekend in a Last Man Standing match.

Unfortunately for Edge, there will be no one in the arena this time around as the pay-per-view is being held behind closed doors.