Edge reveals two huge secrets from his WWE WrestleMania 36 match with Randy Orton

Edge has revealed some facts after his brutal match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

The two battled hard on Night Two of an incredible WrestleMania 36

Edge was back in WrestleMania action on Sunday

Edge has revealed a stunning secret behind his match with Randy Orton - admitting for the first time that the contest was filmed two weeks ago.

The Rated-R Superstar defeated Orton in an incredible Last Man Standing Match, aired on Sunday. It was his first major singles match in WWE since his incredible return to action at Royal Rumble this past January.

His bitter rivalry with Randy Orton was one of the highlights of the build-up to Mania, and their match on Sunday didn't disappoint as they destroyed one another all over the WWE Performance Center.

Edge took to Instagram the following day to reveal some fascinating details behind the encounter.

While fans had become aware that WWE was taping some content for WrestleMania in advance, the former world champion admitted that his bout with Orton had been in the can for some two weeks before the broadcast.

Furthermore, Edge revealed that he'd placed himself in self-quarantine and now that two weeks had elapsed, he was back at home with his wife, Beth Phoenix and their children.

He said of the memorable encounter:

Actually it was filmed two weeks ago. So I’m officially out of self quarantine and back to being dad. After being Edge for WrestleMania 36..."

Edge defeated Orton after delivering a Con-Chair-To to ensure The Viper wasn't able to meet the referee's ten count.