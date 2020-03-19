Edge sends warning to Roman Reigns ahead of WWE WrestleMania 36

Edge took exception to Roman Reigns' WrestleMania comment

Both Superstars are vying to headline this year's 'Mania

Roman Reigns and Edge

Edge has taken to Twitter to say that his match against Randy Orton is more worthy of main-eventing WrestleMania 36 than Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns.

WWE announced on Wednesday that this year’s WrestleMania will be a two-night extravaganza on April 4-5, prompting Reigns to tweet that one of the night’s main events will belong to him.

However, the returning Edge has now responded to “The Big Dog” – or “The Big Pup”, in his words – by claiming that, if Orton accepts his challenge to a Last Man Standing match, they have already marked their territory on the “real” WrestleMania main event.

Edge responded to Roman Reigns' tweet

WrestleMania 36: Main-event matches

WWE’s commentators have repeatedly stated in recent weeks that 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre will main-event WrestleMania 36 when he challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

The term “main event” is usually reserved for the match that goes on last, but WWE has also been known to describe high-profile matches as a “main event”, even when the match takes place earlier in the night.

Now that WrestleMania 36 will effectively have two main events, Lesnar vs. McIntyre looks likely to headline one of the nights, with Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship), Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing) and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena likely to be considered as the other night’s final match.