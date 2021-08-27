Edge shares a heartfelt message with the WWE Universe

If there is anyone who understands how important the WWE Universe is, it's Edge. The Rated-R Superstar recently made how much the fans mean to him very clear.

This morning, Edge responded to an "Edge appreciation tweet" that thanked him, both as his on-screen character and as Adam Copeland, for returning to WWE.

It's evident this tweet touched Edge, as he took the time to respond by sharing a very heartfelt message with the entire WWE Universe.

"I really appreciate this," wrote Edge. "But I appreciate you too. I came back with all of you at the Rumble, then without you in the PC and Thunderdome and now with you all again. Believe me it just ain't the same without all of you doing what you do. The audience make this job what it is. Fun."

Edge shares a special connection with the WWE Universe

Since the return of the WWE Universe this summer, it's hard to argue that anyone has received louder and more consistent reactions than Edge.

He even had a special surprise for the WWE Universe at SummerSlam, as he came out with the iconic theme and entrance of The Brood. This throwback referenced a popular stable that featured Edge, Christian, and Gangrel early in their WWE careers.

While the direction for Edge following SummerSlam is unknown, it's fair to assume that whatever the company decides to do, fans will stand firmly behind him.

THIS IS AWESOME 👏👏 👏👏👏

THIS IS AWESOME 👏👏 👏👏👏

THIS IS AWESOME 👏👏 👏👏👏#SummerSlam @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/QOLLULt9kD — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021

With the WWE Draft quickly approaching and the star power clearly weighing in favor of SmackDown, the Rated-R Superstar could potentially return to WWE RAW. Fans will just have to wait and see.

What do you make of Edge's comments? What would you like to see Edge do following SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

