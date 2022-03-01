Edge turning heel could help save WrestleMania 38

The main event of Monday Night RAW saw Edge take to the ring to see who was going to accept his open challenge for WrestleMania 38. Coming into the night, most of the WWE Universe knew that it was going to be AJ Styles.

As a result, the Phenomenal One making his way to the ring wasn't a surprise, but what took place to close the show was.

After accepting the challenge, Edge told Styles that he wanted the bulldog version of AJ Styles, not the tag team b***h version of recent months. From there, the heel turn was on as the Hall of Famer attacked the former WWE Champion and left him laying after delivering two con-chair-to shots to the head.

Heel Edge is exactly what WWE needs heading into WrestleMania 38

Outside of the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match, the build to WrestleMania 38 has been pretty color-by-the-numbers.

While other quality matches have been announced, the Reigns vs. Lesnar feud is the only current story worth watching on WWE TV over the next five weeks. However, all of that changed Monday night when Edge took out Styles.

The Ultimate Opportunist does his best work as a heel, plain and simple. The Rated R Superstar is at his best when the only person he cares about is himself, and his only goal is to accomplish his own twisted ambitions. Over the next five weeks, WWE will have the opportunity to allow the Hall of Famer to flourish as a heel while rebuilding the Phenomenal One as a main-event star.

Other WrestleMania matches are already struggling to tell compelling stories each week.

The story that Edge and Styles are going to tell on RAW between now and WrestleMania 38 is going to give WWE fans something to look forward to each week.

The build-up to Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair has already stalled a bit, as was evident on RAW this week with their six-woman tag team match. While Lynch and Belair will tear it down at Mania, there simply isn't five more weeks of story to tell between the two of them.

The same can be said for SmackDown with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Edge vs. AJ Styles checks off all the boxes that WWE fans have been asking for. It's a new feud, it's a match that has never happened before, it's putting the characters in the best position to be successful, and it is going to provide exciting moments on TV each week.

WrestleMania 38 just got a lot more exciting, and a lot of that has to do with Edge and what took place on Monday night.

How excited are you for the Phenomenal One to face the Ultimate Opportunist? Let us know in the comments below.

