Edge should unite with 4-time Champion before ending his final WWE run

Edge has accomplished more than any other WWE Superstar could in a lifetime. However, the Rated R Superstar had to, unfortunately, retire during his prime and relinquish his 11th World title before stepping out of in-ring competition for the foreseeable future.

In 2020, the Ultimate Opportunist once again returned to the squared circle to retire on his own terms and started his final WWE run. However, it seems like the company currently has no major plans for the former World Champion, as he only made two appearances following WrestleMania 39.

After ending his long-standing feud with The Judgment Day, Edge was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual draft. Later, he returned to the company and competed to qualify for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

After failing to do so, The Rated R Superstar was invited on the Grayson Waller Effect, where he faced the rising star and defeated him in the main event of the show. It would be best if Edge unites with Matt Riddle during his final run with WWE.

Why should Edge team up with Matt Riddle during his final WWE run?

The Ultimate Opportunist has often worked wonders in stables and tag teams, where he initially made an impact upon his debut. The Rated R Superstar's work with Christian and Randy Orton has been cherished by the WWE Universe for decades to come.

Meanwhile, Matt Riddle's strange partnership with Randy Orton became one of the most entertaining acts on Monday Night RAW during the end of the Pandemic Era. The company utilized a rising star and a veteran to perfection, and the two eventually became champions as well.

Recently, Riddle stated that he wants to work with Randy Orton and Edge to form a stable called the "Rated RK-Bro." It might be a throw-away idea from the Original Bro's mind, but the idea of him teaming up with the Ultimate Opportunist works on several levels.

Last year, fans saw a glimpse of Edge working as a leader of the stable before he was kicked out of The Judgment Day. Riddle teaming up with a veteran works in WWE's favor as it allows them to explore new ideas for the rising star, and the Rated R Superstar can work with new talent in his final run.

