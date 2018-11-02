8 Reasons Dean Ambrose's Heel Run Will Be an Absolute Disaster

What in the world happened to The Shield?

What was once considered one of the most dominant factions in WWE has now become nothing more than a distant memory. Of course, a lot of that has to do with Roman Reigns being forced to relinquish The Universal title due to his Leukemia returning, but the way WWE is booking the rest of the Shield's breakup isn't helping anything.

In fact, WWE's follow up segment to Dean Ambrose turning on Seth Rollins was so disastrous that one has to wonder where this is going? Furthermore, they also have wonder if WWE really knows what they are doing in this situation, or if they don't feel like putting much behind it due to Reigns being gone.

In the end, anything can happen, but for now, the way WWE is booking Ambrose's heel turn is absolutely disastrous and here are eight reasons why! As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and if you think Ambrose's run as a heel is slowly becoming a disaster

#8 Ill-timed

Did WWE pull the trigger on Dean Ambrose's heel turn at the wrong time?

The more you think about it, the more it probably would have made sense for WWE to save the heel turn for later down the line. Unfortunately for The WWE Universe, the company decided to do it the same night that Roman Reigns announced he was relinquishing the title due to his leukaemia returning, which already angered a large amount of the fan base.

With that being said a lot of fans are now angry with Ambrose for what he did to Rollins and now even seem unwilling to get behind The Lunatic fringe in this new heel role. Not only is this bad for Ambrose, who will likely face an uphill battle in gaining any traction with this new heel turn, it also makes the overall storyline less fun to watch.

In the end, this heel turn was supposed to be something big for Ambrose, but it's probably not going to be if fans are still this upset about when the turn took place. In fact, comparing this Shield breakup to the one that was caused by Seth Rollins, Ambrose might go down in history as the true villain of the Shield, which isn't going to help him later on.

