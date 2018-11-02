×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

8 Reasons Dean Ambrose's Heel Run Will Be an Absolute Disaster

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.39K   //    02 Nov 2018, 12:44 IST

What in the world happened to The Shield?
What in the world happened to The Shield?

What happened to The Shield?

What was once considered one of the most dominant factions in WWE has now become nothing more than a distant memory. Of course, a lot of that has to do with Roman Reigns being forced to relinquish The Universal title due to his Leukemia returning, but the way WWE is booking the rest of the Shield's breakup isn't helping anything.

In fact, WWE's follow up segment to Dean Ambrose turning on Seth Rollins was so disastrous that one has to wonder where this is going? Furthermore, they also have wonder if WWE really knows what they are doing in this situation, or if they don't feel like putting much behind it due to Reigns being gone.

In the end, anything can happen, but for now, the way WWE is booking Ambrose's heel turn is absolutely disastrous and here are eight reasons why! As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and if you think Ambrose's run as a heel is slowly becoming a disaster

#8 Ill-timed

Did WWE pull the trigger on Dean Ambrose's heel turn at the wrong time?
Did WWE pull the trigger on Dean Ambrose's heel turn at the wrong time?

The more you think about it, the more it probably would have made sense for WWE to save the heel turn for later down the line. Unfortunately for The WWE Universe, the company decided to do it the same night that Roman Reigns announced he was relinquishing the title due to his leukaemia returning, which already angered a large amount of the fan base.

With that being said a lot of fans are now angry with Ambrose for what he did to Rollins and now even seem unwilling to get behind The Lunatic fringe in this new heel role. Not only is this bad for Ambrose, who will likely face an uphill battle in gaining any traction with this new heel turn, it also makes the overall storyline less fun to watch.

In the end, this heel turn was supposed to be something big for Ambrose, but it's probably not going to be if fans are still this upset about when the turn took place. In fact, comparing this Shield breakup to the one that was caused by Seth Rollins, Ambrose might go down in history as the true villain of the Shield, which isn't going to help him later on.

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
John Cena is the reason i started watching WWE in the first place and now i can't seem to stop.
3 reasons why Dean Ambrose’s heel turn is perfectly timed
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Dean Ambrose will reach his maximum potential as...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Dean Ambrose's heel turn was perfect
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Dean Ambrose Turned Heel
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Reasons Why Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Will...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why a Dean Ambrose heel turn will look like...
RELATED STORY
Dean Ambrose’s heel turn: good or bad?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Dean Ambrose must not turn heel
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Predicting Dean Ambrose’s heel turn
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Dean Ambrose didn't turn heel on Monday...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us