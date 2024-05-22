WWE has entered a new era, and so has The Bloodline. Now led by Solo Sikoa, the faction seems more ruthless than ever. They're eager to get back to the top, and the first step in doing that is having Tama Tonga win the King of the Ring tournament. However, one person stands in their way: Randy Orton.

The Viper has been a thorn in Solo Sikoa's side for weeks now. But, given the clear numbers advantage The Bloodline has, disposing of him on SmackDown shouldn't be difficult. This is where 8-time WWE champion Jimmy Uso can come in, and perhaps ruin his brother's plans on SmackDown.

Should Jimmy Uso return, it would provide Randy Orton the perfect opportunity to progress in the tournament. Since Jimmy can't attack Tama Tonga, he would go after Solo Sikoa, the reason behind his removal from The Bloodline. This could distract both Tama and Tonga Loa, allowing Orton to pick up an easy win.

Expand Tweet

With that, Orton would get his revenge on The Bloodline and move on to the finals of King of the Ring. As for Jimmy, he would need to prepare for the inevitable, as Sikoa is unlikely to let this slide. But, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation, and there is no telling if Uso will make his SmackDown return in Saudi Arabia.

Solo Sikoa claims to be in contact with Roman Reigns

One reason why Solo Sikoa's reign has raised eyebrows is because the WWE Universe was under the impression that he was working against the orders of Roman Reigns. However, as it was revealed a few weeks ago on SmackDown, that may not be the case.

Although Paul Heyman hasn't been in contact with Reigns since WrestleMania 40, Sikoa has. According to The Tribal Heir, Reigns has put him in charge until he returns. This has thrown everyone for a loop, as the new Bloodline is seemingly doing the exact opposite of what The Head of the Table wants, and that's protecting his family.

Now, there is no telling if this is the truth. Sikoa might be using Reigns' absence to his advantage to secure a hold over The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

This would explain why he kicked out his brother, Jimmy Uso. Once Reigns returns, he will be back with the faction, but surrounded by people that he may not know. At this point, though, there is no telling what the real intentions of the new Bloodline are. Fans will just have to wait and see.