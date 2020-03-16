Elias 'might have upset people' backstage in WWE over lack of opportunities

Elias is a member of the SmackDown roster

Elias has admitted that “people might be getting upset” due to the amount of ideas he has for his character on WWE SmackDown.

The four-time 24/7 Champion featured prominently on WWE television for over two years after he moved from NXT to RAW in 2017. However, ever since the latest set of roster changes took place in October, he has not been involved in many meaningful SmackDown storylines.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Elias said he is “begging for the opportunity to be even further along than where I am”, while he added that he is capable of doing more with his WWE persona.

“And you know what, it’s great. I’m on television every week and people feel alive. But I tell you what, man, I feel like I’m capable of even more. I am looking for that on all aspects, to the point where people might be getting upset with me [because] I’m pushing so hard.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co for the transcription]

Elias’ WWE career in 2020

After 10 weeks of WWE programming in 2020, Elias has only competed in four televised matches so far this year, including a ‘Symphony of Destruction’ tag team victory alongside Braun Strowman against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

It had been speculated that Elias vs. John Cena could take place at WrestleMania 36, but WWE has booked “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Cena for the event instead.