Elias reveals the length of his new WWE contract
Jan 16, 2020 IST
WWE announced last night that Elias had signed a new deal with the company. They mentioned it as a multi-year deal but did not get into the specifics.
Now, Elias has taken to Instagram and revealed that it is a 3-year deal and that he has a lot to accomplish in the company. He posted a selfie with the following caption.
I took this picture minutes before I performed in Times Square on NYE on the FOX network. The center of the world as 2020 was brought in. In that moment it was made very clear what I needed to do next. The news has broke that I agreed to 3 more years with the WWE. There are many more mountains to climb. Goals that I have set in motion many years before I drifted on to TV that need to happen. A destiny that is manifesting. For every incredible moment I have created and been a part of, there is much more inside. The promised land awaits.
Elias has been with WWE since 2014 but the only championship he has won is the 24/7 title. He's won the championship 4 times already but the WWE Universe wants to see him get his hands on a major title soon. He has so far only challenged for the Intercontinental Championship but has failed to win it.
Elias will be a part of this year's Royal Rumble – will that kick start his big push in the company? We have at least three more years of 'walking with Elias'!