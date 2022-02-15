What happened between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston at WWE Elimination Chamber 2019?

The Elimination Chamber is one of the most intriguing match types in WWE. Throughout its history, fans have seen extraordinary one-on-one showdowns between their favorite superstars inside the structure.

One such incident occurred in 2019. Then WWE Champion Daniel Bryan engaged himself in a thrilling confrontation with babyface Kofi Kingston. It started when Kingston climbed up his evacuated pod to assault Bryan. The latter wasted no time and started to run from his rival.

Both started fighting each other while standing on one of the cross beams on the Chamber wall. Samoa Joe interfered, resulting in Bryan falling off the wall. Using his excellent presence of mind, the New Day member dived on both of his opponents to take them down.

The rivals would become the only two competitors remaining in the match. The audience showered "Yes" and "No" chants as they exchanged blows on top of one of the pods. Kingston would eventually gain the upper hand by kicking his rival off the pod and attempting a splash on the fallen foe.

However, Daniel Bryan slid away just before receiving the attack. He capitalized and hit Kofi Kingston with a running knee, winning the match via pinfall.

This interesting rivalry finally paid off at WrestleMania 35 later that year, where Kofi Kingston would defy the odds and become the new WWE Champion.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 is stacked with excellent matches

Just like every year, the company has put out one of the best match-cards for the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania 38.

The Almighty Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Title against the likes of Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and Riddle inside the Elimination Chamber.

Talented women like Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Nikki A.S.H. will battle inside the punishing structure to earn a RAW Women's Championship opportunity at the Show of Shows.

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against the legendary Goldberg while his Bloodline stablemates, The Usos, will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders.

The RAW Women's Championship will be defended in a dream match as the Hall of Famer Lita tries to defeat Becky Lynch to end the long-lasting title reign.

Ronda Rousey will team up with Naomi to take on the SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

Drew McIntyre will face Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and finally, The Miz will face Rey Mysterio in a singles match at the event.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 on February 19, 2022, starting with Extraaa Dhamaal Show at 9:30 pm (IST) on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3, and SONY TEN 4 channels in English followed by WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 at 10:30 pm (IST) on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels.

