3 Heel Turns & 2 Face turns that can happen at Elimination Chamber 2022

Elimination Chamber 2022 is only a few days away. Being the last special event pit stop on the road to WrestleMania, a lot of what will happen at The Grandest Stage of Them All will begin here.

Stories will unfold, matches will be teased, and heel and face turns will happen. In this list, we look at five possibilities with three potential heel turns and two face turns that could happen this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia:

#3. Heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Randy Orton

RK-Bro has been one of the best parts of WWE TV in the last year. One year ago at Elimination Chamber, Riddle dethroned Bobby Lashley to become the United States Champion, while Randy Orton unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber.

The two had different directions at WrestleMania 37, as Riddle faced Sheamus and Randy Orton gave 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt his final match in WWE.

It was soon after that when the duo started pairing together, but only before the summer did the storyline come into fruition. Orton was the reluctant tag team partner who was eventually won over by Riddle, and the story they've had together is great.

The odd-pairing storyline has been done several times throughout WWE history, probably because it's a tried and tested formula. It worked with The Rock and Mankind/Mick Foley, it worked with Cesaro and Sheamus, and quite a few other duos.

RK-Bro is certainly up there, and it's a bit surprising that there has been no dissent teased between them whatsoever. It's perhaps what will make the inevitable betrayal more shocking.

There were rumors that some backstage want the Riddle vs. Orton match to be for the WWE title, which means that there is a chance of The King Of Bros becoming the WWE Champion.

It's an odd direction, but it's still better than the possibility of Brock Lesnar losing the WWE title, winning the Royal Rumble, and then winning back the title in the Elimination Chamber match to make his bout against Roman Reigns a Champion vs. Champion showdown.

If Riddle wins, Randy Orton could turn heel and hit him with the inevitable RKO to set up a blockbuster WrestleMania clash for Night One.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das