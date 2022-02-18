5 finishes to the WWE Championship match at Elimination Chamber 2022

WWE Elimination Chamber will host two chamber matches in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The women’s match will see six superstars compete for a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship.

Meanwhile, the men’s match will be for the WWE Championship. Reigning champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title inside the steel structure against Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Riddle, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory.

It'll likely be the longest and most eventful match of the night, where three superstars will enter the Elimination Chamber for the first time in their careers. There are many ways in which the match on Saturday night could come to an end.

With that in mind, take a look at the five potential finishes to the WWE Championship match at Elimination Chamber this year.

#5. Riddle eliminates Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley to win at WWE Elimination Chamber

#WWERAW Elimination Chamber Entrants:- Riddle- Seth Rollins- Brock Lesnar- Bobby Lashley- Austin Theory- AJ StylesWinner becomes WWE Champion. Elimination Chamber Entrants:- Riddle - Seth Rollins - Brock Lesnar- Bobby Lashley - Austin Theory - AJ Styles Winner becomes WWE Champion. #WWERAW https://t.co/OwtZ3W6C6M

Riddle has been one of the top performers on WWE RAW for some months now. His partnership with Randy Orton has been fruitful for both stars. At Elimination Chamber, The Original Bro will get another opportunity to win a world title.

Along with Austin Theory, Riddle is the only superstar in the match without a world title to his name. That could change if WWE plans to push the star in Saudi Arabia.

Rumors suggested that Riddle was penned to win the Men’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year before Brock Lesnar entered the picture. While those rumors were later scrapped, the company may have planned to go that route before picking The Beast Incarnate.

Riddle could enter the chamber early and impress fans with his skills. He could end up being the final three in the Elimination Chamber with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

The creative team could give Riddle the biggest push of his career at the show. He could eliminate both massive men and win his first WWE title. The ending sounds too good to be true, but the company could plan to put the title on The Original Bro at the premium live event.

AlexGamesWrestling @Alejand24930733

#WWE PWInsider confirms that Riddle was the first original finalist scheduled to win the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble. However, the plan changed and they selected Brock Lesnar PWInsider confirms that Riddle was the first original finalist scheduled to win the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble. However, the plan changed and they selected Brock Lesnar#WWE https://t.co/8Wzr9qUrph

The finish could lead to RK-Bro’s break-up in the weeks to follow. It'd be the perfect way to build a match between Riddle and Orton at WrestleMania for the top championship.

