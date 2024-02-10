Elimination Chamber match card (February 9, 2024): Drew McIntyre proceeds to finals; The Judgment Day’s challengers disclosed & more

Here’s your first look at the updated Elimination Chamber 2024 match card.

The upcoming premium live event now features a Men's Elimination Chamber Match to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. This was a mutually agreed upon decision by RAW and SmackDown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, respectively.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton both qualified for the match-up by defeating AJ Styles and Sami Zayn, respectively, tonight on SmackDown. The next four participants will be determined in a series of matches on Monday and Friday next week.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Bianca Belair punched her ticket to the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. The EST defeated Mia Yim tonight on SmackDown. Belair will join Becky Lynch and four other women in Perth, Australia. The winner will earn the opportunity to compete for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Finally, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate earned themselves a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The duo defeated DIY, consisting of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, in the number-one contender match for the tag team titles tonight on SmackDown.

Below is the updated Elimination Chamber match card as of Friday, February 9, 2024:

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate – Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. 4 TBD – Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. 4 TBD – Elimination Chamber match for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL

What the future has in store for the superstars as the premium live event approaches remains to be seen.

LA Knight might be part of the updated Elimination Chamber match card next week

LA Knight was on commentary for one of the two world title qualifiers on SmackDown tonight. The Megastar joined Corey Graves and Wade Barrett to watch the contest between AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior won the match after Knight distracted Styles.

Knight is set to compete against Ivar next Monday on RAW. He might win the match and join the updated Elimination Chamber match card next week. Here’s the line-up announced for RAW next week:

LA Knight vs. Ivar - Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark -Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh

The New Day & Jey Uso vs. Imperium

Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley - Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Expand Tweet

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE