Ember Moon comments on how she's set to achieve a unique feat in WWE

WWE NXT's Ember Moon is all set to have her first-round match in the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament. Moon will team up with fellow NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart to take on the team of Marina Shafir and newcomer Zoey Stark on WWE 205 Live. With the completion of this match, Ember Moon will have competed on almost all of WWE's brands.

"The Shenom" took to Twitter to promote her upcoming match and also pointed out something. Moon, a former NXT Women's Champion, realized that she has achieved the unique feat of wrestling in every WWE brand except for NXT UK.

Oh and don't forget #WWEMainEvent — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) January 29, 2021

In the Tweet, Moon made a list of the brands she has competed on. She put checkmarks next to the shows she has previously been featured on throughout her WWE career. From WWE RAW to WWE NXT, Moon has wrestled on the majority of the company's programming.

Moon added a question mark next to NXT UK on her list, so she hinted that she's interested in competing there. Fans might get to see the former NXT Women's Champion compete overseas at some point in the future. If she does, Moon will officially become the only Superstar, male or female, to compete in all the brands under the WWE umbrella.

Ember Moon has been featured in WWE NXT recently

Ember Moon in WWE NXT

After Ember Moon was out of in-ring action for almost a year due to a career-threatening injury, she returned to the black-and-gold brand at NXT TakeOver 31 She appeared after NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai's successful title defense against Candice LeRae.

Since her return, Moon has been engaged in feuds with Superstars like Dakota Kai and Toni Storm. While "The Shenom" made her championship aspirations clear, her immediate goal is to become the first winner of the Women's Dusty Tag Team Classic alongside Shotzi Blackheart.

The WWE Universe has to wait and see how far the team of Moon and Blackheart progresses in the tournament. But this star-studded duo has to be considered one of the favorites to win the whole thing.