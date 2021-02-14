Ember Moon reveals why she never wanted to do a steel cage match (Exclusive)

Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon has been making huge waves ever since returning to NXT last year. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart are set to face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day this Sunday in the finals of the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Ahead of the show, Ember Moon joined Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino for an interview during which she revealed that part of her never wanted to do a steel cage match. Ember Moon was part of the women's WarGames match last year.

"I'm very open about this" - Ember Moon on being afraid of heights

Ember Moon revealed that she has done a lot of crazy stuff during her time on the independent scene but she never had the urge to do a steel cage match. Ember Moon further stated that part of her wanted to never do a steel cage because she is afraid of heights.

"It's crazy because I've never had the urge to be in a steel cage. Like I've done a lot of crazy stuff on the independent scene from thumbstacks to glass to, you know, TLC matches to anything and everything under the sun. I've done it on the independent scene but like when you get to WWE it's a whole new level. And a part of me never wanted to do a steel cage match because Ember Moon is afraid of heights (laughs) and I'm very open about this."

Ember Moon was part of Team Shotzi at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 and delivered an amazing performance with several high flying moves. However, they were defeated in the match by Team Candice (Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Toni Storm).

