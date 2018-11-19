×
Embracing the organic heel turn the way forward for Nia Jax

Joshua Mckenney
ANALYST
Feature
28   //    19 Nov 2018, 22:42 IST



The women started things off in their version of the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match. A lot happened in this match. But something that was highly anticipated since Smackdown Live's invasion, was the WWE Universe's attempt to boo Nia Jax out of the building.

During Smackdown Live's invasion, she hit Becky Lynch with a right hand that gave Lynch a concussion. This, of course, ruled Lynch out of her champion vs champion match against Ronda Rousey. If we're being honest, The Man is the hottest thing going for the women's division right now.

The fans held nothing back and made their feelings known for Nia Jax. But what came as a surprise to many was that Nia Jax actually embraced the hate. She's switched between babyface and heel quite a bit this year. Seeing this, you would probably think "Wait, wasn't she a babyface not too long ago?"

The WWE Universe booed every time Jax got in the ring, and cheered every time someone got any offense in on her. Rightfully so, as it is because of her that The Man is injured and has yet to be cleared.

Should Nia Jax be punished for injuring Becky Lynch on Raw?

But on the other hand, mistakes do happen. If anything, it happens mostly in the world of professional wrestling. In hindsight, it almost seemed too good to be true that we would actually get to see Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey and people actually care about the match.

But that's for another time. Nia Jax was brushing off the fist that she broke Becky's face with. This is smart since we weren't originally supposed to hate Nia Jax. But unfortunately she's known for injuring women and it was only a matter of time before it happened again.

Following Lynch's injured face, the whole "I was bullied, now I fight back" thing has to be thrown out the window. You can't break someone's face and then act like the good guy. She did the right thing by going along with it.

This will most likely follow Jax for the rest of her career. Hopefully, WWE will be smart about this and keep Jax as a heel for a while. Making her the bad guy here is the smartest thing they can do. That way, we can hate her because of the Lynch debacle and because her character will already generate so much heat that it won't even matter.

As opposed to hating her because she isn't the heel that we want her to be, due to the lynch situation. The fans will hopefully come around someday. But then again, they might boo her for the rest of her life. Ask Roman Reigns, the fans don't let up. Overall, there's a lesson to be learned here. Accidental or not, you don't mess with the hottest thing in wrestling. If you do, you'll pay for it.

