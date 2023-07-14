WWE has done many things right so far in 2023. Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley winning their respective Royal Rumbles was one instance. Ripley finally besting Charlotte Flair was another good step.

Having long-reigning champions like the Usos and Bianca Belair lose was also another positive of 2023.

The year is half over, and a lot can still happen in WWE in the second half of 2023. In terms of the first half of the year, however, the promotion made some missteps. The following five moves are examples.

#5 Promoting certain NXT stars during the 2023 WWE Draft

Jones hasn't had an appearance on RAW since being drafted.

Cameron Grimes, Pretty Deadly, Zoey Stark, and JD McDonagh were ready for RAW or SmackDown. Some other acts, however, needed more time in NXT for different reasons.

Indus Sher only recently reformed in NXT with Jinder Mahal. They had a feud with the Creeds but needed a longer run to re-establish the group. Odyssey Jones returned from injury but was required to work on his in-ring game. He still needs to learn how to use his size in matches.

Both prominent women's tag teams (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter) in NXT were drafted. One should have been kept in NXT to help the women's division. Both teams have also lost big matches despite impressing.

Promoting stars is fine, but certain performers (Chance/Carter) were better suited to join the main roster. Others, like Jones, could have benefitted from longer stays in developmental.

#4 Nearly every singles champion had a run of over 200 days

Roman Reigns has already eclipsed 1,000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While that occurred, Gunther became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era.

Bianca Belair held the RAW Women's Title for over a year before losing to Asuka. Austin Theory has held the United States belt since last November. Despite wins over WWE Legends like John Cena and Edge, his reign has been mainly forgettable.

While establishing long runs with other titles, Austin Theory's belt could have switched hands. The Women's Tag Team Titles change hands too often, but every title doesn't need to be held for over 200 days. Modern titleholders shouldn't necessarily have short reigns, but one or two title changes every three or four months aren't bad.

#3 Charlotte Flair is immediately thrust back into the title picture

A return by Flair usually means an immediate title shot.

At last year's Backlash event, Charlotte Flair lost the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey. She left for many months but immediately won the title when she returned. This year, Flair lost to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. She left and only re-emerged to challenge Asuka once she dethroned Bianca Belair.

There's simply no creativity with her programs. She loses a title and disappears, and only reappears in title feuds. Some fans may cheer her because she's been away and is fresh. Once that luster wears off, it's the same old story at the expense of the rest of the women's roster.

Asuka shouldn't be a transitional Champion due to all she has endured for Flair's neverending push. The Queen must operate in non-title feuds to help grow the rest of the roster. Becky Lynch is doing that on RAW. There's no reason why Flair can't do the same on SmackDown.

#2 Not capitalizing on LA Knight's popularity

There aren't many instances of a wrestler getting over organically with the crowd. The closest comparison to LA Knight's growing popularity with the WWE Universe would be to Daniel Bryan during the Yes! Movement of the last decade.

Knight's only premium live event appearances this year have been at the Royal Rumble (a loss to Bray Wyatt) and Money in the Bank (a loss). The Megastar is arguably one of the most over stars in WWE, and he doesn't have a belt.

He could have been booked to win the briefcase, easily making RAW and SmackDown more interesting. The fans would be more invested instead of watching in-fighting between Judgment Day members.

Knight's SmackDown presence has also been inconsistent. It's baffling why WWE hasn't struck while the iron is hot, but Cesaro and Rusev didn't get pushes when the crowd was behind them.

#1 Roman's continuing reign spoils huge WrestleMania match

Roman Reigns continued his run thanks to interference from Solo Sikoa.

Depending on your viewpoint, you either love Roman Reigns and his neverending run or want it to finally be over. WWE has insisted on making Reigns the GOAT, but his time hasn't been as dominant as they want fans to believe. He's been the champion for over 1,000 days but doesn't defend the title regularly.

Most of his wins have also utilized outside help. This was never more apparent than defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. It was the perfect moment for Reigns to lose, yet he won, thanks to outside help from Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline saga could still unfold without the titles, but WWE opted to keep it going. Now Rhodes has to keep busy until he presumably challenges for the belts at WrestleMania 40. It's just too much at the expense of the rest of the roster.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes