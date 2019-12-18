Enzo Amore destroys top NJPW star in new video, calls him a bootleg version of Roman Reigns [Watch]

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Dec 2019, 08:27 IST SHARE

Enzo Amore has been dropping bombs on Twitter by mentioning Roman Reigns

It's been a while since we have seen former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore compete inside the squared circle. However, in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Amore revealed that he seemingly has developed real-life beef with New Japan Pro Wrestling veteran Tama Tonga.

Tama, who has taken multiple shots at Amore, has been put on notice by the latter in a recently posted clip on social media.

Tama Tonga and Enzo Amore's real-life issue

Amore and Tama have been engaged in a Twitter war for quite some time now, with the two men going back-and-forth at each other by taking multiple digs. Tama recently took to Twitter to call-out Amore for "snitching" on the WWE locker room and prior to that, 'The Good Bay Guy' also mocked Amore's brutal concussion injury from 2016.

Enzo Amore goes off on Tama Tonga

In a recently posted clip on Twitter, former WWE Superstar Amore went-off on Bullet Club's Tama by calling him a "failure", and added further fuel-to-fire by labeling him as "a disappointment to Haku".

From what it looks like, Amore also had some strong words in store for the Bullet Club, as he claimed that bullets are no match for lightsabers and said that the clone wars are now over. Amore eventually ended the video with a mighty jab at the current one-half of the IWGP Tag Team Champions, as he called Tama a bootleg version of Roman Reigns.

Check out the clip below: