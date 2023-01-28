Epic Confrontation, Surprise victor - 5 Last Minute Predictions for 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble takes over Texas tonight, and the tagline claims that everything is bigger in Texas, which leads to some vast expectations heading into the show.

The Rumble has traditionally become known for its surprises. While there are some expectations, there could be more swerves as WWE officially kicks off the Road To WrestleMania.

Here are just five of the boldest last-minute predictions for tonight's show, which kicks off the road to WrestleMania.

#5. Bray Wyatt costs Alexa Bliss the RAW Women's Championship

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss are booked on the same show tonight. Wyatt will compete in a match for the first time since his return to WWE last year. Bliss cost The Fiend his match back at WrestleMania 37 and it's clear that the two stars are still linked somehow to Uncle Howdy.

Could Bray Wyatt be pursuing his connection with Bliss just so that he can exact revenge? Howdy wants him to turn heel and become The Fiend he once was and that could begin tonight at The Rumble. Bliss really wants the RAW Women's Championship and to prove herself against Bianca Belair and Wyatt can take advantage of that.

#4. Sami Zayn and KO's master plan is revealed

This week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens had the chance to attack Sami Zayn for interfering in his match against Solo Sikoa. This appears to have proved that somehow there is still a connection between the two men and their master plan could be revealed tonight at The Royal Rumble.

Could Sami have been sent to infiltrate The Bloodline and turn at least one of its members to ensure that Roman Reigns isn't as strong as he once was? Jey Uso and Reigns will never get over the betrayal since Uso vouched for The Honorary Uce on RAW, which could lead to The Bloodline finally being taken down.

#3. Rhea Ripley enters the Men's Rumble match

Rhea Ripley is the odds-on favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, but it's clear that The Nightmare deserves more. Ripley has made it clear that she is able to wrestle men if needed and has already claimed that she would enter The Men's Royal Rumble if allowed.

It would be interesting if Ripley took out Rey Mysterio and took his place in The Royal Rumble, where she was the first woman to eliminate more than one male superstar.

#2. Liv Morgan wins The Women's Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan enters the Women's Royal Rumble in the number one slot and hopes to become the new Iron-woman of the match. Morgan has proved herself over the past few months since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship and deserves another crack at Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Morgan could prove her worth if she's able to last the whole Rumble and win for the first time, which will only raise her popularity and push her towards a WrestleMania main event for the first time.

#1. Sami Zayn wins the Men's Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes appears to be the most predictable winner of The Rumble match at the moment, but there could be several other interesting choices. Sami Zayn is a fantastic choice because it would mean that he would be able to challenge Reigns in his hometown at the Elimination Chamber.

It would be a legitimate surprise and the WWE Universe is completely behind Zayn at the moment and would welcome this swerve.

What are your WWE Rumble predictions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Check out 10 Worst Booking Mistakes in WWE Royal Rumble History:

John Cena's dad wants his son to have a massive match at WrestleMania. He spoke about it right HERE

Poll : 0 votes