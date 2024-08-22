WWE Bash In Berlin is just over a week away, and its buildup has been solid. From CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's sequel to their heated Cleveland battle to The Judgment Day civil war, the Uber Arena will be in for a feast.

Just over a week before the show, there are four matches confirmed for the history-making event. Even by Triple H's usual five-match-per-card standards, this is a lean number. It is thus distinctly possible that another match or two will be added to the lineup before Triple H and his galaxy of Superstars descend to Berlin on August 31st.

The Stamford-based promotion's first ever PLE in Germany has benefitted from following one of the greatest Summerslams in history, taking on multiple red-hot storylines. Based on ongoing storylines, here are three potential matches that could complete the card at WWE Bash In Berlin

#3.) Andrade and Carmelo Hayes could conclude their epic multi-match series at WWE Bash In Berlin

Post-Summerslam, Andrade and Carmelo Hayes have quietly built one of the hottest feuds in WWE. The duo have captured the audience with their excellence between the ropes. Through their multi-match series, they have made the audience sit up, take notice and beg for more.

It seems the creative team has caught on to the fans' interest and are making Hayes vs. Andrade a best-of-five series. With El Ídolo currently leading 2-1, Melo could level the score on SmackDown, setting up a decider match. If executed right, it could be a star-making match for both men, so what better stage to bring their war to an epic conclusion than a PLE like Bash In Berlin?

#2.) Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser could be added to WWE Bash In Berlin as a treat for the Germany crowd

For months, Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser have been embroiled in one of the sleeper-hit WWE rivalries of the summer. The Celtic Warrior has used his position as a veteran to elevate the German star as a solo competitor, helping the latter emerge from Gunther's shadow. Although their rivalry has been interrupted by injury, Bron Breakker and Pete Dunne, it has remained intriguing.

The Celtic Warrior rejuvenated his career at Clash At The Castle 2022 by having a much-acclaimed match with The Ring General, also elevating the latter. In front of another European crowd, which happens to be in Kaiser's home country, this formula could be repeated to great effect. This time, the four-time world champion could be the victorious one while the Imperium member wins the fans' adulation.

Such an outcome could even lead to Sheamus vs Gunther III, this time potentially for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1.) Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. The Unholy Union for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles arguably needs to happen at Bash In Berlin

Since losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at Clash At The Castle 2024, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair have made it clear they want them back. Cargill and Belair have tried to get their hands on Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn but met obstacles such as Blair Davenport. With Fyre and Dawn having survived Damage CTRL and The Pure Fusion collective, the former champions could finally get their shot.

While their rematch could easily be booked for RAW or SmackDown, it would benefit the titles to have it at Bash In Berlin. Furthermore, such a move would boost the star power of the event by adding a title match and huge names to the card. One can only wait and see if Triple H and Co. will take this chance to prominently feature arguably the company's weakest championships today.

