Epic rivalry to begin, fresh start after devastating loss - 5 reasons why Cody Rhodes should move to SmackDown in the WWE Draft 

The WWE Draft is set to return in a few weeks' time! The big news was announced on this past week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown by Hall of Famer and Chief Content Officer Triple H.

For those unaware, the Draft is a way to shake up WWE's brands. The RAW and SmackDown brands have their own dedicated shows, rosters, and championships, at least in theory. The Draft enables superstars to move brands, depending on who is chosen for which brand. It also allows NXT stars to move brands and get a promotion to RAW or SmackDown.

The Game noted that all WWE Superstars are eligible for the Draft. While it hasn't been confirmed to what degree NXT stars will be affiliated with the big event, it certainly means every star on RAW and SmackDown, including Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare had a busy and emotional week, but could his career take a surprising turn in a few weeks when the 2023 Draft kicks in? Should Cody Rhodes go to Friday Night SmackDown? This article will look at the reasons why that may be a good idea.

Below are five reasons why Cody Rhodes should move to SmackDown in the WWE Draft.

#5. Rhodes can more easily hunt The Bloodline and Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes & The Bloodline

If Cody Rhodes made one thing clear on the latest episode of WWE RAW, it's that he isn't done pursuing Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and above all, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Thanks to how loose the company has been with the brand extension as of late, along with the unified titles, Rhodes has been able to interact with The Bloodline on both RAW and SmackDown. That may change once the Draft takes effect, however.

In order for The American Nightmare to pursue Roman, a move to SmackDown may become necessary. At the very least, it'd be easier as The Tribal Chief appears on the blue brand more frequently. If the goal is to keep them paired off against each other, a move is needed.

#4. He may need a fresh start after recent events

Of course, there's no guarantee that The Bloodline will even be on SmackDown following the Draft. There's a chance that titles will be split, and the popular group could end up back on RAW. For Cody, however, change may be needed.

The American Nightmare had a ton of momentum but ultimately failed to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He suffered his first defeat since returning to WWE last year. Then the next night, he was brutally assaulted by Brock Lesnar.

There's a chance that Cody just needs a fresh start. He may be haunted by his loss and by the beatdown on RAW. Moving to the blue brand could give him a chance to start afresh and rebuild momentum.

#3. Brock Lesnar appears on any show he wants, so the rivalry won't be hurt

Brock Lesnar & Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Sunday was devastating for Cody Rhodes. He attempted to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event, but thanks to Solo Sikoa, failed to do so. Things only got worse on Monday Night RAW.

Brock Lesnar surprised The American Nightmare and chose to be Cody's partner in a tag team match against Reigns and Sikoa, but the bout never happened. Instead, Brock brutalized Cody in a vicious manner, clearly setting up a feud between the two.

Thankfully, Brock Lesnar is one of the few superstars who hasn't been assigned a brand. Even if the brand extension is further reinforced in the upcoming Draft, Rhodes and Lesnar can continue their rivalry on any show Cody lands on, thanks to Lesnar's status in the company.

#2. WWE SmackDown is the most-viewed brand

Cody Rhodes is arguably the most popular babyface in WWE. It could be argued that the likes of Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, and Becky Lynch are near the top of the list, but Rhodes likely ranks ahead of them.

Given his popularity, it would make sense for him to appear on the biggest show WWE has to offer. While RAW has been around for longer and is three hours as opposed to just two, SmackDown is the popular show.

The blue brand typically does between 2-2.5 million viewers per week on FOX, while RAW's viewership fluctuates but is typically below the two million mark. The American Nightmare may be moved to SmackDown so that the biggest babyface is in front of most fans.

#1. Cody and Gunther could have an epic rivalry

Cody Rhodes & Gunther

Perhaps the biggest reason Cody Rhodes should be moved from RAW to SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft is for a potential feud with one of the top stars on the brand, Gunther.

Gunther is the reigning Intercontinental Champion and is one of the biggest heels in WWE besides Roman Reigns. He's been on the main roster for about a year now and is yet to be pinned or submitted. He's spent the bulk of that time as the Intercontinental Champion.

Cody and Gunther should feud in the future. The two's rivalry could lead to incredible matches. Their fight at the 2023 Royal Rumble event was just a small example of what they can do together. A potential feud between the two men is reason enough to make the move.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes