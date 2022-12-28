Epic stable warfare against The Bloodline, reuniting with former tag team partner - 5 possible directions for WWE's AJ Styles in 2023

What kind of year will AJ Styles have in WWE throughout 2023? Fans know The Phenomenal One is a fantastic professional wrestler, but some often forget his laundry list of accolades and achievements both in World Wrestling Entertainment and outside of it.

AJ held titles in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Total Nonstop Action prior to joining WWE. This includes both the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and TNA Heavyweight Championship along with the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Styles has continued to find success in World Wrestling Entertainment. Since joining the company in 2016, AJ has captured seven titles. He's also headlined several premium live events and weekly TV episodes.

With 2023 almost here, what will The Phenomenal One do next? As his career is likely winding down, will he manage to reach the top of the company again? Could AJ say goodbye in 2023? Perhaps The O.C. will suddenly change its course?

Below are five possible directions for WWE's AJ Styles in 2023.

#5. AJ may attempt to win a world title for the first time in years

AJ Styles had an incredible career outside WWE and an equally strong one since joining the Stamford-based company. He's a Grand Slam Champion in both TNA and World Wrestling Entertainment, the first superstar to ever accomplish that feat.

Despite his many accolades, much of Styles' success has been limited to the past. The only championship he's won in the past few years is the RAW Tag Team titles, which he held alongside Omos. AJ hasn't held a world championship since 2018, but 2023 could be the year that finally changes.

Roman Reigns is currently the top dog in the company, and there's no guarantee he can be beaten based off of his success over the past two years. Thankfully, there's a way AJ can become champion without battling The Tribal Chief.

There has long been speculation that the WWE and Universal Championships will be split off. If they are, AJ won't even necessarily have to defeat the seemingly unstoppable Reigns to win a world title.

#4. The OC may turn heel

The O.C. reunited in 2022

The O.C. is a popular stable. The group consists of four stars. AJ Styles, the leader, is one of the most beloved babyfaces in the company. His decades of work in the industry have earned Styles a lot of respect from the WWE Universe.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are a highly entertaining tag team who a lot of fans love for their antics in and out of the ring. Lastly, Mia Yim is a likable babyface that many fans believe didn't get treated properly by the previous regime.

While all four stars are well-liked by fans, that could change in 2023. The O.C. may take a villainous path in WWE over the next year. Stables often work best as heels, especially if they have the numbers edge over their opponents. This is especially true with their veteran experience. Don't be surprised to see the group as villains sooner rather than later.

#3. He could retire from WWE

The Phenomenal One is a legend in the wrestling industry. Long before joining WWE, AJ had wrestled for nearly two decades in promotions such as WCW, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, RIng of Honor, and New Japan.

AJ is 45 years old, which may surprise fans who see how ridiculously athletic he still is. Despite moving so well, time comes for everybody and Styles is unfortunately no exception. He has far more ring time behind him than he does in front of him.

2023 may be the year that the legendary star hangs up his boots. It would be a shame if he quit wrestling, but at the same time, he's wrestled a hard-hitting and high-impact style for nearly 25 years. His body may need a permanent vacation from taking bumps. Selfishly, however, most fans likely wish he'd continue to wrestle for years to come.

#2. The O.C. may fight The Bloodline

The Bloodline still dominates the company

As noted, Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and is seemingly unbeatable. He's held one title since WrestleMania 38 and the other since the summer of 2020. It's not a typo, Reigns has been the Universal Champion for almost two and a half years.

Part of the reason why Roman is so successful comes down to The Bloodline. He has surrounded himself with the greatest minds and wrestlers in the industry, including Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos. Thankfully, Styles has backup of his own.

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows are back in the company and by AJ's side. Meanwhile, Mia Yim also returned to the promotion and joined The Original Club. With The O.C. firing on all cylinders, the group could feud with The Bloodline in 2023. They still have fewer members, but the fight is much closer for The O.C. than it is for most.

#1. AJ Styles could reunite with Omos

Omos on Monday Night RAW

AJ Styles is admittedly slowing down, but he's still helping other stars reach greater heights than ever before. As part of The O.C., Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim all mean more thanks to their affiliation with The Phenomenal One.

Omos may be the best example of somebody being elevated thanks to their partnership with Styles. The two held the RAW Tag Team titles and Omos reached a level with AJ that he's yet to reach on his own. He was an undefeated, unbeatable monster.

The Nigerian Giant has been paired up with MVP for quite some time, but Mr. 305 recently teased reuniting with Bobby Lashley. If Omos is on his own heading into 2023, he could reunite with AJ. Be it as a tag team again or as a member of The O.C., Omos could benefit by being on Styles' side once more.

