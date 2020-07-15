Eric Bischoff gives brutally honest opinion on why AEW is better than WWE

Eric Bischoff is an icon in the world of pro-wrestling. The man who was responsible for turning WCW into the juggernaut that it became, recently spoke to AEW head Tony Khan on his podcast 83 weeks.

Eric Bischoff talked about how he had watched AEW along with other WWE writers and what he thought of the show. Bischoff revealed that when he was watching AEW and NXT side by side, he felt that AEW had a superior product despite working for WWE at the time.

“One of the things that I think has distinguished your show from anybody else’s, even when I was in WWE last year when you guys debuted, I sat and watched both shows side by side, NXT and AEW, and clearly I was working in WWE at the time, and I was actually watching it in the writer’s conference room with a bunch of other writers, and one of the first things I noticed, is that you’re handling your production so much better.''

The former RAW Genereal Manager also spoke about the current climate and how he feels AEW is doing a better job than WWE in the COVID era.

''When I watch your shows, even under COVID, that was pre-COVID obviously, but even under COVID, the way you’re shooting your show, it’s tighter, your shots tend to be tighter, you embrace your venue instead of trying to camouflage it quite as much.” (H/T: 411Mania)

Eric Bischoff also praised AEW saying that the show feels more like live TV. He stated that the AEW shows feel gritty enough to make him believe that it is a live show.

Eric Bischoff on why AEW feels more real

“Your show feels more like live TV to me because, don’t take this the wrong way please, I mean this as a compliment, but your show feels gritty enough to convince me it’s live. You don’t strive to be so perfect that you lose that sense of live energy. It just feels gritty enough that I believe it.”

Eric Bischoff had been brought on-board by WWE as the Executive Director of SmackDown before he was let go and replaced by Bruce Prichard.