Eric Bischoff reveals what AEW and WWE are getting wrong

Eric Bischoff is a former executive in WCW as well as a former RAW General Manager. Bischoff was also an executive on WWE SmackDown for a period last year. Bischoff has also made a couple of appearances in All Elite Wrestling this year.

In his first appearance in AEW, Eric Bischoff hosted the debate between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho. Bischoff's second appearance came in the Town Hall between members of the Inner Circle and MJF where he asked MJF what he brought to the Inner Circle and vice versa.

Eric Bischoff on what AEW and WWE are getting wrong

On a recent episode of Everything Is, Eric Bischoff discussed the current state of both WWE and AEW. Bischoff gave his opinion on what the two promotions are doing wrong at the moment. Bischoff criticized both WWE and AEW for not growing their audience. Bischoff was also of the opinion that neither promotion was doing anything new enough to draw in new fans:

I will say this-- this is gonna not go over well, and it may be certain that I never got a phone call from AEW again or WWE because I'm gonna criticize them both for the same thing. Neither one of them are growing the audience.

Neither one of them are doing anything new that hasn't been done before. At least not doing anything big enough or new enough that they're not growing the audience. AEW is hanging onto the same 7-800,000 viewers. Every once in a while, they'll get a little more than that. Every once in a while, they'll get a little less than that. But they're hanging on to that same - let's call it 800,000 viewer average - that they had last year at this time, before COVID.

WWE is barely hanging onto their audience; their audience is deteriorating. H/T: WrestlingINC

Eric Bischoff also added that neither WWE or AEW are doing anything that will revolutionize professional wrestling.

Do you agree or disagree with Eric Bischoff's point of view? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.