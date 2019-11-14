Eric Bischoff reveals why Triple H did not succeed in WCW

Triple H is a WWE legend, one of the greatest heels in the business, and now the brains behind NXT and a lot of WWE programming.

But, a lot of WWE fans forget that The Game was once a part of WWE's former rival, WCW, for a brief period, before joining WWE. He did not garner much success in that promotion during the mid-90s, first under the ring name Terra Ryzing and then as Jean-Paul Lévesque.

Eric Bischoff reveals why Triple H's WCW run failed

Eric Bischoff, who then headed WCW, recently revealed in his 83 Weeks podcast why Triple H did not succeed at WCW, even though he and the rest of WCW officials saw a lot of promise in him.

"And when Paul Levesque (Triple H) came to my attention, and everyone was excited about bringing him in, they saw a lot of potential in Paul, but he lived in the northeast. And he came in right at that period of time when we were really trying to micromanage our talent travel budget. And the biggest issue I had with him was that he didn’t live in Atlanta.

"But again, at the time, we just couldn’t afford to fly people in from the west coast or fly even people from Minneapolis, we were just trying to get everyone to move and reside within the Atlanta market so we could cut down on our travel expenses.” (H/T 411 Mania)

Bischoff revealed that the biggest problem in Triple H's lack of success was that he lived far from WCW's headquarters.

Perhaps things could have been very different if Triple H, or Jean-Paul Lévesque as he was known back then, lived closer to where WCW was. Bischoff and The Game got to work once again when WCW was bought out by WWE.

Bischoff's last run with WWE was when he was Executive Director of SmackDown.