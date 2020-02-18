Eric Bischoff says former multi-time World Champion came to WCW to prove Vince McMahon wrong

He wanted to prove himself (Pic Source: WWE)

Eric Bischoff is probably one of the most famous (or infamous, depending on your POV) personalities in the world of professional wrestling. He was the only man who was able to take the fight to Vince McMahon and help WCW Monday Nitro beat WWE RAW in the ratings for 83 straight weeks.

Bischoff did that by creating realistic storylines such as the nWo, and hiring some major players like Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall as well as Macho Man Randy Savage. Now on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff has said that Savage came to WCW to prove a point, to prove that he could still 'go.'

Bischoff said that Randy was told by Vince McMahon that his days in the ring were over; McMahon wanted him to become a color commentator instead. Bischoff added that that inspired Randy to show everyone, and especially Vince McMahon, that he still had it in him.

Bischoff explained (H/T 411 Mania):

"When Randy came to WCW, he was on fire. Keep in mind, he was told by Vince McMahon, and I’m paraphrasing this, I wasn’t there, I didn’t hear the conversation, I’m referring to a conversation that I had with Randy, where Randy told me what Vince said, so I want to make that clear. But according to Randy at the time, Vince made it clear to him that Randy’s days in the ring were over, that they wanted to go younger, they meaning Vince, and that Randy should embrace a career as a color commentator."

"For anybody who really knew Randy Savage, that lit a fire under him like none other, and all he wanted to do when he got to WCW was contribute and work. He was so not concerned with politics, or creative, he just wanted to bust his balls and prove a point, not just to me or to WCW or to Turner, but I think he wanted to prove a point to Vince McMahon."

The 'Macho Man' did in fact accomplish his goal, and he had a fairly good run in WCW. While he never returned to WWE, he will always be remembered as a legend in the business.