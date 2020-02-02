Eric Bischoff says proposed Undertaker dream match in 2020 would be disappointing

According to Bischoff, the long-awaited dream match is past its sell-by date (Pic source: WWE)

These days, dream matches are all the rage, more so with the rise of the WWE Saudi Arabia events. Some of those matches include the Brothers of Destruction vs DX, and The Undertaker vs Goldberg among others.

There was a rumor going around that the long-awaited Sting vs The Undertaker match could happen in Saudi Arabia this year. However, Eric Bischoff, on his 83 Weeks Podcast, has claimed that such a match in 2020 would disappoint both -- the WWE fans and the talent themselves.

Bischoff said that he believed that the match would have been fantastic when the two were in their best shape back in 1997 or 1998, but in 2020, it would be a disappointment. He also said that they're both now just physically incapable of doing it. He said: (H/T Fightful)

"The fantasy booking aspect of it, it's always nice to think, 'yeah, what if you would have had Sting, you know, from 1997, 1998, when he was arguably still in his physical prime in there with The Undertaker. Same situation.' Would that be great? Absolutely it would be great. But putting that together in 2015 or in 2020, people would be very, very disappointed and the talent themselves would be disappointed because they know that they're not able to deliver the expectation that the audience has. They're just not physically capable of doing it. And that's just the reality. But I think putting those two together would have been a really, really interesting story to tell. And would have still had all of the potential of creating interest and building anticipation because of the inherent desire."

Eric Bischoff could be possibly correct in his analysis. Sting is 60 years old while The Undertaker is 54. It does come down to the type of match that would happen and how the company accommodates both men.