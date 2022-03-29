"It was that combination that became so successful" - Eric Bischoff explains WWE legend's influence on famous stable

Eric Bischoff recently explained that Scott Hall was the one who set the tone for Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan in the nWo.

The stable initially started with Hogan, Nash, and the Hall. A dominant force during the Monday Night Wars, the group also appeared in WWE after the acquisition of WCW.

On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff discussed the sad demise of Scott Hall. He explained the influence of Hall on the nWo:

“Hulk took a lot of cues from Scott and Kevin, a lot from Scott and I think Kevin took a lot from Scott. Scott had so much charisma and such a feel, you can’t even articulate it. I’m sure Kevin and I know Hulk was looking at Scott as the guy who set the tone and brought the vibe that both Kevin and Hulk were able to tap into and it was that combination that became so successful.” (h/t to Wrestling Inc)

Scott Hall passed away on March 15th, 2022 at the age of 63.

Eric Bischoff says Scott Hall understood psychology better than anyone

Eric Bischoff heaped praise on the late Scott Hall in one of his latest interviews.

Bischoff was recently in conversation with Sports Illustrated where he opined that Scott Hall's understanding of psychology is unparalleled in the wrestling industry. He also hailed the legend for mastering the art of nuanced storytelling:

"Scott was capable of doing the smallest gesture and making it mean so much. Whether that was a hand gesture or a look or a pause, he mastered the art of nuanced storytelling. He understood the psychology of a story better than anyone I’ve ever spent time with creatively."

What do you think of Bischoff's comments? Sound off below!

