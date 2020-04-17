Eric Young responds to his WWE release

The TNA Legend has broken his silence and thanked the fans for their support.

Young was one of the several Superstars who were released by WWE this week.

EY was a casualty of WWE's budget cut this week

Wednesday was a dark day in the pro wrestling business as WWE was forced to release many Superstars and furlough many producers. WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle, and Superstars like Rusev, Erick Rowan, Sarah Logan, and many others were let loose by the company. One of them was Eric Young and the TNA legend has responded to his WWE release.

EY, as he is fondly known, is known for his versatility and displayed it well in TNA where he held several championships. Eric Young's tenure in WWE will be most remembered for his time as the leader of SAnitY that also included Nikki Cross, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe.

The veteran took to social media and thanked everyone for their kind words. Young thanked his fans for their kind words and said it meant a lot to him during these testing times. He further added that he is excited about the possibilities, choices and most importantly, right others wrongs.

You can see the full tweet below.

Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain what they mean to me so I won’t even try. Know it is appreciated more than you could ever know! EXCITED ABOUT THE POSSIBILITIES! EXCITED ABOUT MY… https://t.co/rc81h6b8au — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) April 17, 2020

Many of his former colleagues including the likes of Lance Storm, Natalya, and Shawn Spears offered their support to him by responding to this tweet.

Eric Young in WWE

EY made his WWE debut in 2016 when he appeared on NXT. He was the leader of the villainous faction SAnitY and the group had a memorable run in the Black and Gold brand. He masterminded the group's NXT Tag Team Championship win and mentored them as well.

Young, along with Dain and Wolfe, made it to SmackDown Live as a part of the Superstar Shakeup in 2018 but their tenure was unsuccessful and eventually lead to the group being disbanded.

The TNA Legend would then be drafted to RAW where he was mainly used to put over other talent and was seen in the WWE 24/7 Championship segments where he was seen chasing the titleholder.

While his time at WWE was a bit underwhelming, Young is a veteran of the business and will be a valuable addition to any organization at the moment.

We at Sportskeeda wish him a quick return back to the squared circle very soon to provide us with more memorable moments.