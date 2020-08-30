Former WWE Superstar Eric Young was recently a guest on The Shining Wizards of Wrestling podcast. During the show, Eric Young opened up about Vince McMahon. According to EY, while Vince McMahon is a genius in many respects, he felt that Vince had failed him during his WWE run. Young said that it was on Vince if he couldn't find five minutes for him on a three-hour show like RAW:

Having one person decide that I’m not part of a show, that doesn’t change my thoughts on what I have to offer. I’ve said this before, and I’m sure you guys have read it. Vince McMahon failed. He’s a super genius. Wrestling exists the way it exists because of him. I live in this house and have this life because of what he’s done. He’s got way more wins than he has losses. I am not the first person he made a mistake on. I will not be the last. But if you have a three hour television show, Monday Night Raw, and you can’t find five minutes for me to do something, then you failed as a promoter. You failed as a booker, and trust me, nothing is written, and nothing goes on the show without his approval. It’s all him. So if there’s something you like, you gotta give him credit. If there’s something you don’t like, then you gotta blame him. Because it’s all him. All of it, every single second of every single show is decided by him and he decided, and whatever he decided on me, he decided very early on. H/T: WrestlingNewsCO

Eric Young on what he would tell Vince McMahon

Eric Young went on to talk some more about Vince McMahon and what he would tell Vince if they met again face to face. Eric Young said that in regards to his time in WWE, he would tell Vince McMahon that the latter failed:

I wasn’t able to change his mind and that’s fine. That’s business and that’s the way it goes. But I would say it to him in person and I would say it to his face: He failed as a leader of that company. I’m proving myself right every week. Watch. H/T: WrestlingNewsCO

ICYMI: This world doesn't belong to them, it belongs to us.



Our biggest PPV of the year - Bound For Glory - is coming Saturday October 24th LIVE on PPV! #BFG2020 @TheEricYoung pic.twitter.com/vMSjRJYA2p — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2020

Eric Young returned to Impact Wrestling last month at Slammiversary 2020. Young looks in great shape and will have a point to prove in the coming months.