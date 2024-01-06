Erling Haaland mentioned on WWE SmackDown: What did current champion say about him?

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Manchester City star Erling Haaland was mentioned alongside Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The blue brand featured a massive appearance from United States Champion Logan Paul, who joined the commentary team during the US Championship #1 Contender Tournament finals that would crown his next challenger. The social media megastar looked on as Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar locked horns in an intense bout.

During the match, a spot saw KO deliver a running Cannonball on Santos Escobar outside the ring in front of the commentary desk. This prompted Corey Graves to ask if the in-ring action worried the champion.

Paul denied feeling any nerves, citing how he has worked with stars like Erling Haaland and Patrick Mahomes, both of whom he hosted on his podcast. He insisted that he isn't worried about Kevin Owens and was quoted as saying:

"Not at all. Not at all. I am dealing with stars, Patrick Mahomes, Erling Haaland, superstars, and building a billion-dollar Prime business. I am not worried about this guy."

The match's closing moments saw KO deliver a devastating Pop-up Powerbomb followed by a Stunner to seal his victory. Owens will challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Kevin Owens knocks out Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown

The United States Champion wasted no time after the final bell to take shots at his next challenger. He insulted Kevin Owens and Canada to resounding boos from the arena. While The Maverick was trying to put himself over, things did not go as planned for him.

KO didn't answer Paul's taunts in words and let his fists do the talking instead. He hit the champion with the cast on his right hand, perplexing Paul with the punch. The WWE fans cheered for KO as he left the United States Champion struggling inside the ring. The Prizefighter has sent a clear message before the US title match at Royal Rumble 2024.

Do you think Kevin Owens will take the title away from Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.