Estranged family member, returning star with a grudge - 4 WWE Superstars who could align with Sami Zayn against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline 

Sami Zayn has his work cut out for him at WWE Elimination Chamber if he is hoping to overcome Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that he betrayed.

Zayn needs allies; if SmackDown is anything to go by, the numbers game will become too much for him. Hence, his match against Reigns could end in the same way that every other world championship bout has over the past few years.

The following list looks at just four current WWE Superstars who could align themselves with Sami Zayn against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

#4. The returning Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the beatdown that he endured at the hands of Solo Sikoa last year. The former United States Champion has been dealing with some personal issues and now appears to be ready to make his return.

Could Riddle make his return ahead of Elimination Chamber and attempt to help Zayn fight off the remaining members of The Bloodline and Roman Reigns? Only time will tell.

#3. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been out of action for almost a year after losing his RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos and also taking a beating at the hands of The Bloodline. Orton has been struggling with a back injury during his hiatus from WWE. But it's WrestleMania season, and Orton will likely want to be part of what could be his final WrestleMania event.

Orton and Zayn have crossed paths in the past, but he could be ready to see past that to make a statement against The Bloodline and bring their storyline to a close.

#2. Roman Reigns' old nemesis Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is the reason why Sami Zayn turned on The Bloodline. It could be argued that Zayn did some horrible things to Owens to prove he was loyal to the family. However, when it mattered most, he was there for KO, and that could be enough to restore their friendship.

Owens hasn't been seen since the Royal Rumble, and it's unclear what his mindset is at the moment. But it's likely that the former Universal Champion will at least have something to say about the implosion of The Bloodline.

#1. Jey Uso

Jey Uso hasn't been seen since the Royal Rumble and is expected to be there for his brother when they defend their Tag Team Championship against Braun Strowman and Ricochet next week on SmackDown.

Uso and Sami Zayn had their issues throughout his time in The Bloodline and were able to turn a corner in his final weeks in the group. This betrayal has hit Jey hard, and he could decide that it's enough to side with Zayn and walk away from Roman Reigns.

His intentions should become clear next week if he is there for his brother in their championship match.

Do you think Jey Uso would leave Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in order to help Sami Zayn? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

