Even in the midst of a wrestling war, SmackDown still Reigns supreme

SmackDown continued an impressive streak of excellent shows again this week, featuring arguably the industry's top names today - Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

While there has been much chatter about the current war between AEW and WWE, one thing is still clear: SmackDown remains the No.1 show in all pro wrestling.

With a roster that boasts some of the biggest stars in pro wrestling and a handful of great storylines, the blue brand remains the leader in terms of not only ratings but success.

Coming off Crown Jewel, they opened the show by continuing the drama between the two greatest Universal Champions ever, and the momentum just continued from there.

After years of working as a heel, Lesnar has now emerged as a babyface, while Reigns is the best villain in the game right now.

But it isn't just the feud between the two megastars that makes SmackDown the No.1 show in all of pro wrestling. There are many factors involved.

The slick production, the setting, and the atmosphere are a huge part of it. It also doesn't hurt that they benefit from being on terrestrial TV while every other program is featured on cable.

They have also been fortunate to have received a lot of support from the FOX Network and its other programming since moving over to the network giant in late 2019.

It's more than that, however.

There's no doubting that the wrestling product on the show has improved dramatically over the past few weeks. While some may say that is in direct response to the success that AEW has had recently, it doesn't matter. At the end of the day, the people who benefit the most are the fans. And that's what wrestling should be about, anyway.

AEW has terrific programming, and Dynamite is conceptually a very good show.

But there's doubting that SmackDown is - and will likely always be - the most viewed and successful because of its lofty status of being on network television.

There was some criticism of SmackDown for quite a while when the product was a bit down. But that's not the case anymore. They have elevated their game and deliver a product that has been 'can't miss' since their huge Madison Square Garden show.

They have thrown all of their stars out there in the sky... and they are shining right now.

WWE may have its detractors, but there's no doubting that their A-Show is delivering an A-Plus product right now.

Acknowledge them.

