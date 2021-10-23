SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar attacks WWE Official; Top Champion pinned

Roman Reigns kicked off the Season Premiere of SmackDown with Paul Heyman, but without The Usos. Roman questioned Heyman about the incident at Crown Jewel and Paul was silent before Reigns started talking about how the WWE revolved around him, especially after beating Edge, John Cena and now Brock Lesnar.

Reigns made Heyman read a tweet that said Lesnar was going to attack Roman at SmackDown tonight. Roman said that if Brock did show up, he would be beaten twice in a row before taunting The Beast Incarnate by calling him a coward.

After a break on SmackDown, Brock still wasn't there and Roman was getting impatient. Reigns was just about to walk out when Lesnar showed up. Brock rushed Roman and sent him over the ropes and threw him into the steel steps.

Lesnar smashed Roman in the face with the steel steps before clearing the announcer's desk. Lesnar was about to hit the F5 on the table but The Usos attacked him. Lesnar wiped out Jimmy and Jey before Roman tried to fight back but was sent into the ring post.

Lesnar knocked a cameraman down before trying to smash Roman in the head with it. Brock then attacked the officials and a group of Superstars came out and managed to stop Brock before Roman retreated backstage and Lesnar posed in the ring with the Universal Title.

Brock Lesnar attacks WWE Official Adam Pearce on SmackDown

Adam Pearce walked out after a break and said that Brock Lesnar was indefinitely suspended from the ring for endangering the crew and holding the show hostage.

Brock Lesnar walked back out to the ring, grabbed Adam Pearce by the collar and nearly choked him out before hitting two F5's on him. Brock mocked the fallen official and walked out of the ring as SmackDown continued.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John