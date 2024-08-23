Every former Bloodline member: Where are they now?

The new version of the Bloodline has dominated SmackDown, even going so far as to destroy Roman Reigns on last week's episode of the blue brand. This revamped stable currently features Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

However, many other members were part of the faction before this new lineup. This article will discuss every former Bloodline member and their current situation.

#5 Sami Zayn and #4 Jey Uso have left Bloodline and are currently part of Monday Night RAW

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso were key members of the faction last year, but everything changed when they decided to stand against Roman Reigns' actions. After distancing themselves from the group, Sami and Jey shifted their focus to their singles careers and are now part of Monday Night RAW.

The YEET Master Jey Uso recently announced his entry into Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship tournament. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn, who lost his IC Title to Breakker, is on a break from the Red brand. Jey Uso himself shared this fact with fans.

Initially, Jey and Sami planned to team up and target the World Tag Team Championship. However, with Zayn's absence, Uso has decided to pursue the Intercontinental Championship instead.

#3 Jimmy Uso and #2 Paul Heyman are currently on a hiatus from WWE

Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman were the latest members to be ousted from the Bloodline. The former was brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga following WrestleMania XL as a consequence of his loss to Jey Uso. Since then, Jimmy has not appeared in the Stamford-based promotion. However, fans speculate he will soon return to television to reunite with Roman Reigns.

After Jimmy Uso was ejected from Bloodline, Paul Heyman faced a similar fate at the hands of Solo Sikoa. This occurred when The Wiseman refused to acknowledge Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief, choosing to remain loyal to the Original Tribal Chief.

Since that attack, Heyman has also been absent from WWE. However, he was spotted backstage at SummerSlam alongside Reigns. Later, the company removed the photo.

#1. Roman Reigns has seemingly been written off from television

Roman Reigns was not just a member of the Bloodline; he was the faction's leader. However, after a hiatus following WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa stepped in to take over his position.

The Original Tribal Chief returned at SummerSlam to reclaim his spot but has seemingly written off television again after being destroyed by Sikoa's faction on last week's SmackDown.

Roman Reigns is expected to make his next appearance on the September 13, 2024, edition of SmackDown, for which he has already been advertised.

