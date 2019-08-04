Every main roster WWE star who is currently out injured & their expected return date

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 04 Aug 2019, 21:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are a number of WWE stars currently on the injured list

Wrestling isn't like a traditional 9-5 job, Superstars are aware of the risks the minute they step into the ring and often they are sidelined for an undisclosed amount of time due to niggling injuries.

Over the years, a number of stars have proved that they can continue to wrestle through injuries, the likes of John Cena, Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose and even Bobby Lashley in recent years have pushed through the pain but have been forced to undergo surgery at a later date.

Usually this time of year the company starts to struggle because there are a number of big names sidelined through injury, but this year doesn't seem as bad as usual even though there are still a number of names looking to make their return to the ring in the coming months.

#9. Nia Jax

Nia Jax underwent double knee surgery back in April

Nia Jax was a huge part of the Women's Division at the start of the year, but following WrestleMania, it was reported that the former Raw Women's Champion would be out of action for up to nine months after suffering anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears on both of her knees.

Jax has since undergone surgery on her knees and has begun the long road back to the ring as she recovers from her injury, but is still expected to be out of action until 2020. Nia's most recent social media update shows that she is making some progress just two months after her double surgery, but the initial report suggested that she would have to miss at least nine months in order for her knees to repair properly.

Jax has been a huge miss as part of the Raw Women's Division, and since her injury, her tag team partner Tamina Snuka has also been written off WWE TV.

1 / 9 NEXT