×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Every main roster WWE star who is currently out injured & their expected return date 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
04 Aug 2019, 21:44 IST

There are a number of WWE stars currently on the injured list
There are a number of WWE stars currently on the injured list

Wrestling isn't like a traditional 9-5 job, Superstars are aware of the risks the minute they step into the ring and often they are sidelined for an undisclosed amount of time due to niggling injuries.

Over the years, a number of stars have proved that they can continue to wrestle through injuries, the likes of John Cena, Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose and even Bobby Lashley in recent years have pushed through the pain but have been forced to undergo surgery at a later date.

Usually this time of year the company starts to struggle because there are a number of big names sidelined through injury, but this year doesn't seem as bad as usual even though there are still a number of names looking to make their return to the ring in the coming months.

#9. Nia Jax

Nia Jax underwent double knee surgery back in April
Nia Jax underwent double knee surgery back in April

Nia Jax was a huge part of the Women's Division at the start of the year, but following WrestleMania, it was reported that the former Raw Women's Champion would be out of action for up to nine months after suffering anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears on both of her knees.

Jax has since undergone surgery on her knees and has begun the long road back to the ring as she recovers from her injury, but is still expected to be out of action until 2020. Nia's most recent social media update shows that she is making some progress just two months after her double surgery, but the initial report suggested that she would have to miss at least nine months in order for her knees to repair properly.

Jax has been a huge miss as part of the Raw Women's Division, and since her injury, her tag team partner Tamina Snuka has also been written off WWE TV.



1 / 9 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Jeff Hardy Ronda Rousey
Advertisement
3 WWE Superstars who could return in 2019 and 2 that won't return until 2020
RELATED STORY
9 WWE Superstars who could win their first main roster title in 2019
RELATED STORY
Predicting who will dethrone each champion on the WWE main roster
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey expected to return 'sooner than we think'
RELATED STORY
5 Dark Horses Who Defeated Roman Reigns And Went Absolutely Nowhere With It
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Natalya on when Ronda Rousey could return, their RAW Women's Title match and more
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars who have the best chance of dethroning Becky Lynch and winning the RAW Women's Championship 
RELATED STORY
4 dark horses who could be WWE Champions soon and 4 who may never be
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Wrestlers who might return at RAW Reunion 
RELATED STORY
5 forgotten WWE tag teams who are still officially assigned to the main roster
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us