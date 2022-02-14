Ranking the 5 times Seth Rollins contested at Elimination Chamber 

Seth Rollins is all set to enter the Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship. This is the third premium live event of 2022 since WWE Day 1 and Royal Rumble. The Visionary has challenged for a World title in all of these events.

This is not the first instance when The Architect will enter the devilish structure, having competed in the 2018 Elimination Chamber Match.

To date, Rollins has contested at the premium live event a total of five times. Our list will focus on these five matches and rank them accordingly.

#5 in our list of ranking Seth Rollins match at the Elimination Chamber - against The Street Profits, 2020

Seth Rollins didn't participate in the 2021 edition of the show. Thus, his most recent appearance at the event was in 2020, the last event before COVID-19 struck the world.

He was the Monday Night Messiah back then and was aided by his disciples Akam, Rezar and Buddy Murphy. Rollins also won the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside Murphy, which they later lost to the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).

The duo were given a rematch for the title at the PPV. The Monday Night Messiah's group and Street Profits had already been in a heated feud for weeks.

Considering that the match involved Seth Rollins, expectations from the bout were naturally sky-high. However, the match wasn't very impressive to his standards as it turned out to be a regular tag team bout.

The clash came to an end when Kevin Owens interfered and distracted Rollins. Ford and Dawkins utilized the opportunity to pin Murphy.

Though Murphy and Rollins had the numbers advantage as Akam and Rezar were ringside, they still lost the match due to Owens' distraction.

