Every superstar who has won from #1 in the WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble was an absolutely incredible event, as it typically is each and every year. This year's show was stacked with tons of top stars of the day along with a handful of memorable names from the past mixed in.

The big winners of the event are Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley, who won the Men & Women's Royal Rumble Matches. Roman Reigns was also successful at the event, retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble, but often the 30-person matches are the highlight of the show.

Many believe that the WWE Royal Rumble Match is the best gimmick bout in history. Part of the reason for the match being so loved is the feeling that anybody can win. The #30 entrant can win the bout, but so can a superstar who comes out at #1.

In fact, only four superstars in history have won the extravagant battle royal from the #1 position since its debut in 1988. The list includes three men, along with one female superstar, who, within five years of the women's edition's debut, was able to accomplish the feat. In this article, we will take a look at all four who managed to accomplish the incredible feat.

Below is every superstar who has won the WWE Royal Rumble by entering at #1.

#4. Shawn Michaels was the first person to win the WWE Royal Rumble from the #1 spot in 1995

The 1995 WWE Royal Rumble took place at the USF Sun Dome in Tampa, Florida. The main card of the evening included five matches, with the Royal Rumble Match positioned last on the show.

Superstars featured in the bout included Shawn Michaels, The British Bulldog, Owen Hart, Kwang, Lex Luger, Bob Backlund, and King Kong Bundy, among other legends. Despite a less-than-stellar lineup, the story told in the bout was quite compelling.

Shawn Michaels and The British Bulldog entered the match as #1 & #2 respectively. The two managed to make it all the way to the end, with the Bulldog seemingly winning the bout until it was revealed that both of Shawn's feet never hit the floor. With Davey Boy Smith unaware, HBK managed to get back into the ring and become the first man to win from #1.

#3. Chris Benoit won the 2004 WWE Royal Rumble by entering at #1

The 2004 WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 25th. The event had over 17,000 fans in attendance and featured six matches on the main card.

The Royal Rumble Match lineup was stacked. Superstars featured in the bout included Chris Benoit, Randy Orton, Mick Foley, Goldberg, Scott Steiner, Kane, The Big Show, Chris Jericho, and Kurt Angle, among others.

The Rabid Wolverine Chris Benoit and Randy Orton were the first two to enter the bout, foreshadowing their World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam later that year. The final two competitors were Benoit, who entered at #1, and The Big Show, who entered at #24. In the end, Benoit managed to choke the big man out and pull him over the top rope for the victory.

#2. Edge won from the #1 spot in 2021

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble event took place on January 31st at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Due to the event taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic, the show was held in The ThunderDome instead of being in front of a live vocal crowd. There were five main card bouts.

The Men's Royal Rumble Match included top stars of the time like Daniel Bryan, Edge, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins. The bout also featured special appearances by legends such as Carlito, Christian, and Hurricane Helms.

It took seventeen years, but Edge managed to become the third man to win the WWE Royal Rumble from the #1 position. The Rated R Superstar and his former best friend and rival Randy Orton were the final two competitors, but Edge tossed out The Viper and won the bout. He was then in the main event of WrestleMania.

#1. Rhea Ripley won at #1 in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble was held just last night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in front of over 50,000 screaming fans. The main card featured five matches, including the sixth Women's Royal Rumble Match.

This year's bout was stacked with numerous stars of today, along with legends and released talent returning to the company. Bayley, Becky Lynch, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Indi Hartwell, & Chelsea Green, among others, appeared in the bout.

The Nightmare entered the match at #1 with her former tag team partner Liv Morgan entering at #2. Both made it all the way to the end, with Asuka, Liv, and Rhea fighting on the apron. Thanks to a mist missing Rhea and hitting Morgan, The Eradicator was able to stand tall in the end and become the first-ever winner of the Women's Royal Rumble Match from the #1 position.

